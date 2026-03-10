NELFUND Hails DELSU Over Student-friendly Implementation of Loan Scheme

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commended the management of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, for its student-friendly directive allowing students with verified or disbursed status under the NELFUND scheme to participate in their first semester 2025/2026 examinations.

According to a statement signed by NELFUND spokesperson, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the directive issued through an internal memorandum from the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), permits students whose status on the NELFUND platform shows “Verified” or “Disbursed” to sit for their examinations upon presentation of evidence of NELFUND status.

The statement said Managing Director/Chief Executive of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, described the move as a commendable example of institutional collaboration in support of Nigerian students.

It said, “We warmly welcome this student-centred approach by Delta State University. It reflects a clear understanding of the purpose of the NELFUND scheme, which is to ensure that no Nigerian student is denied access to education because of financial constraints.

“At NELFUND, we are very pleased to see institutions taking practical, youth-friendly steps that allow students who have successfully completed the application process to continue their academic activities without disruption.”

He stated that such actions reinforced the broader objective of the NELFUND programme, to expand access to higher education while promoting fairness and inclusivity across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

He reiterated that NELFUND encouraged other institutions to adopt similar supportive measures that prioritised students’ academic progress while the loan process continued to provide the financial support required for tuition and upkeep.

“The fund remains committed to working closely with universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country to ensure the successful implementation of the student loan programme and to safeguard the educational aspirations of Nigerian students,” the statement said.