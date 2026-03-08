Police Expand Counter-terrorism Capacity, Approve New Bases Across Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has expanded its counter-terrorism capacity with the approval of new Counter Terrorism Unit bases and the deployment of additional personnel to strategic locations across the country.

The development was disclosed in a statement yesterday signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the statement, the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to strengthen the Force’s capability to tackle terrorism, banditry, and other serious crimes threatening national security.

“The Nigeria Police Force has strengthened its counter-terrorism capacity through a specialised training programme designed to enhance the operational readiness of personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit,” the statement said.

It added that the training programme was implemented in collaboration with the British High Commission in Nigeria through the Office of the Counter Terrorism Regional Coordinator for West Africa.

“The programme forms part of ongoing efforts to reinforce the Force’s capability in combating terrorism, banditry and other serious crimes threatening national security,” the statement noted.

The police said a two-week Close Quarter Battle and Intelligence Analysis training programme was organised for 56 officers drawn from CTU formations across the country.

“The officers were exposed to contemporary counter-terrorism tactics, intelligence analysis, and operational best practices aimed at strengthening coordinated responses to emerging security threats,” the statement said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held at the Peacekeeping Conference Hall, Force Headquarters in Abuja, Lieutenant Colonel Ian Tyler of the Office of the Counter Terrorism Regional Coordinator for West Africa commended the participants.

He urged the officers “to effectively deploy the knowledge acquired in the operational field”. He reaffirmed the British Government’s commitment to sustaining collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force in strengthening counter-terrorism operations across the region.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Counter Terrorism Unit at Force Headquarters, Akoh Gabriel, said the training reflects the determination of the police leadership to enhance the operational capacity of officers continually.

He stated that the initiative “reflects the determination of the administration to continually upscale the operational capacity of officers of the Force in responding effectively to evolving security threats.”

As part of broader measures to strengthen the national counter-terrorism framework, the IG also approved the establishment of new CTU bases in Madagali, Adamawa State; Ikot Odo, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Cross River State; and Ode-Remo, Ogun State.

“The IG also approved the deployment of additional CTU personnel to strategic operational locations across the country to enhance rapid response capability and improve operational coverage,” the statement added.

The Force reiterated its commitment to strengthening partnerships and building operational capacity to address emerging security threats.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to strengthening partnerships, building operational capacity, and deploying strategic resources to combat terrorism and other emerging security threats across the country,” the statement said.