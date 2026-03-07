Tinubu Redeploys 8 Permanent Secretaries, Approves Renewal of Tenure for 3 Others

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of eight serving permanent secretaries in addition to their new postings.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, announced this vide circular HCSF/3065/V.I/228, dated 5th March, 2026 and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, the Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor General for the Federation, among others.

In the redeployment exercise with effect from March 5, 2026, Kambari Mahmud Adam of Ministry of Environment Aviation and Aerospace Development is redeployed to Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, while Rimi Nura Abba is posted from Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to Ministry of Steel Development.

The circular also referred to the deployment of Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi from Special Services Office & Political and Economic Affairs, (OSGF) to Ministry of Finance (Special

Duties); Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanwem, Ministry of Steel Development to Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, while Salihu Aminu Usman was redeployed from Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Environment.

Others were Ukaire Binyerem Chigbonwu, who moved from Career Management Office (OHCSF) as Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and National Orientation and to understudy Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam; Muhammed Muktari Yawale from Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy to Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, to understudy Philip E. Ndiomu and Ibrahim Abdulkarim Ozi, posted from Special Duties Office (OHCSF) to Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy.

The circular also indicated that the taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday, 13th March.

In another development, President Tinubu has also approved the renewal of tenure for three permanent secretaries in consonance with extant Public Service Rule (PSR) 020909.

The affected permanent secretaries, according a statement yesterday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Eno Olotu, were Ms. Kachallom Shangti Daju of Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; and Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe of the Ministry of Regional Development.

The statement added that the approval, which is with effect from April 27, 2026, marks a second and final term of four years for the affected officials.

The renewal, which followed the provisions of PSR 020909, permits Permanent Secretaries an initial four-year term, with eligibility for a further term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Walson-Jack, congratulated the officials and urged them to view the renewed mandate as a call to heightened dedication and excellence in service delivery.

She further charged them to bring their vast experience and professional expertise to bear in the effective discharge of their duties for the benefit of the nation.