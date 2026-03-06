  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

Notorious Kidnapper Killed in Edo as Troops Rescue Four Kidnapped Victims

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

A notorious kidnapper in Edo State met his waterloo, when troops of 4 Brigade under 2 Division Nigerian Army in collaboration with Edo State Security Corps engaged his gang in a gun duel inside Warake Forest in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

Four kidnapped victims were rescued during the operation while a suspected kidnapper was arrested in separate operations.

A statement yesterday by Captain Kennedy Anyanwu, Assistant Director Army Public Relations 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, said the troops during Operation IGBO DANU 1 working alongside personnel from the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and local vigilantes, carried out a night operation on 3 March 2026 in Warake Forest, in Owan East Local Government Area.

“The troops responded to gunshots heard in the forest during a night patrol with aggressive pursuit and minimum use of fire arms. The gallant troops neutralised a notorious kidnapper that has been terrorising Auchi and environs during the encounter.

“The superior firepower of troops forced the remaining criminals to abandon their victims and flee into the bush. Four victims including Stella Abbas (Age 29), Tina Ododa (Age 19), Razak Rashid (Age 27) and Mutanibi Kalifa (Age 16), were rescued unhurt and later reunited with their families. Items recovered from the neutralised kidnapper are cash amount of Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (#650,000) only, foot-wear, power bank and mobile phones,” the statement said.

The statement stated further that in a separate operation, troops in collaboration with the Edo State Security Corps, raided a house in Ujemen, Esan West Local Government Area suspected to be a kidnapper’s hideout, where a 39-year-old suspect, Omogbegha Solomon, was arrested.

During the operation, troops discovered a shrine containing charms and photographs of various individuals in an abandoned room within the compound.

The shrine was destroyed in-situ, and the suspect was handed over to the Nigeria Police Force Ekpoma Division for further investigation.

The Commander 4 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Balogun, commended the troops for their courage and urged them to sustain the aggressive onslaught against all criminal elements in line with directives from the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife.

He further reassured the residents of Edo State of the Brigade’s commitment towards the protection of lives and property in the state.

