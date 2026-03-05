AGF Opposes Human Rights Defenders Bill, Backs NHRC Reform with Reservations

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Wednesday disagreed with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) over the proposed Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill.

Fagbemi conveyed the ministry’s position at a public hearing organised by House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights, in Abuja.

The hearing focused on the Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill as well as a bill seeking to repeal National Human Rights Commission Act and National Human Rights Commission (Amendment) Act, 2010, in order to enact National Human Rights Commission Bill, 2025.

The proposed amendment aimed to reinforce the commission’s routine powers, enhance its investigative capacity, and sustain contributions to the Human Rights Fund for rights-related activities nationwide, in alignment with the Paris Principles and other related matters.

According to the CSOs, Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill is designed to advance accountability, transparency, social justice, and adherence to the rule of law.

It also seeks to safeguard civil society actors, journalists, lawyers, community leaders, whistle-blowers, faith-based groups, and citizens who peacefully advocate the protection and preservation of constitutionally and internationally recognised rights.

Represented by Chief of State Counsel, Mr. Reuben Imarha, Fagbemi maintained that Nigeria already had sufficient laws addressing human rights protection.

He warned that introducing another statute could result in institutional overlap, legislative confusion, and duplication of responsibilities among government agencies.

While acknowledging existing shortcomings in the country’s human rights protection framework, the minister urged lawmakers to strengthen and empower current institutions to improve implementation capacity.

He stated that the ministry firmly opposed the Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill and called on the House to discard the proposed legislation.

On the separate bill to repeal the existing National Human Rights Commission Act and enact the National Human Rights Commission Bill, 2025, Fagbemi expressed support but highlighted specific concerns.

He pointed to Clause 5(2b), which proposed making it mandatory for business owners to obtain an annual human rights compliance certificate.

Although he acknowledged instances of human rights violations by business operators, Fagbemi stated that the provision could undermine efforts to promote ease of doing business in Nigeria and should, therefore, be reviewed.

He also referenced Clause 15, which sought to empower the commission to borrow funds to prosecute human rights cases, insisting that such borrowing should require approval from the ministry or the National Assembly to prevent potential abuse.

Additionally, he cited Clause 16(2b), which proposed a quasi-tax requiring multinationals and public and private companies operating in the financial and oil sectors to contribute 0.3 per cent of their annual profits to the commission to fund human rights litigation.

The minister recommended harmonising the provision with the federal government’s ongoing tax reform programme to avoid duplication.

Earlier, Programme Director of Development Dynamics, an NGO, Mr. Jude Ohanele, stated that passing the Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill would strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Ohanele said the legislation would enhance the country’s global human rights standing, promote transparency and good governance, and boost investor confidence through stronger rule-of-law guarantees.

He said the bill would help reduce conflicts by creating lawful avenues for expressing grievances, emphasising that protecting human rights defenders is not an anti-state initiative.

According to him, the proposal reinforces constitutional order and responsible governance.

Ohanele stated, “We strongly support the bill in its entirety. The Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill, 2024 (HB.1867) is a landmark legislative initiative that reflects Nigeria’s preference for democracy and commitment to constitutional governance.

“We respectfully urge members of the House of Representatives to give this Bill accelerated consideration and passage in the national interest.

“By passing this bill, Nigeria will send a clear message that it stands firmly for justice, accountability, civic engagement, and the protection of those who bravely defend the rights and freedoms guaranteed under our constitution.”

In his presentation, Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, stated that businesses should be required to embed human rights principles in their operations.

Ojukwu said the Human Rights Fund established in 2010 had yet to receive funding, explaining that the proposed bill seeks to source funds through tax reforms to support human rights litigation.

Ojukwu added that the bill also aimed to ensure prompt enforcement of the commission’s decisions through the Federal High Court and to further strengthen the commission’s independence, among other objectives.

In his remarks, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, Executive Director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), commended the National Human Rights Commission for its efforts so far.

However, Nwankwo stressed that more work needed to be done, emphasising the necessity of the proposed amendment.

He urged the National Assembly to approve all the commission’s requests and ensure the bill was passed into law before August.