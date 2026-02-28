FG Attributes Nationwide Power Cuts to Gas Supply Constraints

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has again blamed the ongoing nationwide rationing of electricity by Distribution Companies (Discos) on severe gas supply constraints to Nigeria’s roughly 20 thermal power plants.



Although a statement in Abuja by the management of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) did not indicate the cause of the gas shortages, it however stated that only 43 per cent of the required gas needed to power the thermal plants is currently available.

“We hereby notify the general public and all market participants that the current average available generation of approximately 4,300MW is primarily due to inadequate gas supply to thermal generating stations.



“Given that thermal plants account for the dominant share of Nigeria’s generation mix, any disruption or limitation in gas supply directly affects available generation capacity and overall grid output. Consequently, the current energy allocated to Distribution Companies (Discos) reflects the reduced supply available on the grid,” NISO emphasised.



Besides, NISO, which manages the nation’s electricity grid stated that available operational data indicates that thermal power plants collectively require an estimated 1,629.75 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity.

However, as of February 23, 2026, it explained that actual gas supply to the stations stood at approximately 692.00 MMSCF, representing a significant shortfall in daily gas supply requirements.



“The available gas supply represents less than 43 per cent of the required volume, resulting in constrained generation output. The current low generation level is fundamentally driven by inadequate gas supply to thermal generating units, leading to reduced energy allocation to the Discos.



“When total system generation drops significantly, the Independent System Operator must implement load shedding across the system, while dispatching available energy in line with the NERC MYTO allocation percentages across all distribution networks to maintain grid stability and prevent system disturbances,” NISO added.

While regretting the inconvenience the situation may cause electricity consumers and affected market participants, NISO said it will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure full energy allocation as soon as gas supply improves and generation capacity is restored.