El-Rufai Writes Ribadu over His Alleged Importation of Thallium Sulphate Poison

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to clarify reports that the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) imported ‘thallium sulphate,’ a very dangerous toxin.

In the letter titled: “Request for Clarification on the Procurement of Thallium Sulphate”, El-Rufai raised some questions he asked Ribadu to respond to.

According to the letter: “Dear National Security Adviser. I hope this message finds you well.

”I am writing as a concerned citizen to seek clarification and reassurance regarding information available to the political opposition leadership about a procurement of approximately 10 kilograms of Thallium Sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), reportedly from a supplier in Poland.

”Given that thallium salts are highly toxic and tightly controlled substances, I believe it is important for public safety, democratic accountability and for maintaining public trust to confirm the following details:

“1. The intended purpose and end-use of the imported thallium sulphate.

“2. The supplier identity and whether the material was imported under an existing chemical or defence permit.

“3. The total quantity and specific form or concentration being procured or already procured.

“4. The storage and security arrangements for the maserial upon arrival

“5. The regulatory oversight and coordination in place with NAFDAC, NCDC, and relevant public-health and environmental agencies.

“6. Whether any public-health risk assessments or hazard-mitigation plans have been developed, given the compound’s extreme toxicity.

“I want to stress that this inquiry is made in good faith, solely to ensure that due processes, safety standards, and transparency are observed. Public confidence in the integrity of national institutions is strengthened when potential risks are openly addressed and managed.”

The development came after reactions trailed El-Rufai’s comment of tapping Ribadu’s telephone.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE Television, El-Rufai accused Ribadu of masterminding his arrest attempt at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

He claimed that the call was made available to him after Ribadu’s phone was tapped by a source he failed to identify.

“The government believes it is the only one that listens to calls, but we also have our ways. He made the call and gave the order. Someone tapped his phone. The government listens to our calls all the time without a court order. Someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order,” he had said.

The former Kaduna governor, who has repeatedly accused the current administration of witch-hunt, has vowed to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday.

This is as a result of the invitation extended to him while he was overseas.