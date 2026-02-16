Coalition Pushes for Review of NRS Directors’ Appointments

The Coalition of Concern Nigerian Citizens has called for compliance with statutory provisions in the appointment of Executive Directors at the Nigerian Revenue Service.

Leader of the coalition, Amande M. Solomon, raised the concern while addressing journalists, noting that the group reviewed the recent appointments against provisions of the Nigerian Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025.

Solomon said Section 17(1) of the Act provides that six Executive Directors should be appointed to represent the geopolitical zones on a rotational basis among states in alphabetical order, with the condition that the Executive Chairman and an Executive Director should not come from the same state.

He said the coalition observed that some of the appointments may not fully reflect the requirements of the Act signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are calling for adherence to the rule of law and due process in the appointment of Executive Directors at the Service,” Solomon said.

The coalition leader stated that members drawn from five geopolitical zones visited the headquarters of the Service to submit a letter outlining their concerns and requesting a review of the appointments.

He said the group was allowed to submit the letter through representatives after security operatives restricted movement into the premises.

Solomon stated that the coalition believes the rotational arrangement should have produced nominees from Adamawa State for the North-East zone instead of Borno State, Benue State for the North-Central zone instead of Niger State, Jigawa State for the North-West zone, Abia State for the South-East zone instead of Imo State, and Ekiti State for the South-West zone instead of Lagos State.

He noted that the coalition acknowledged the South-South appointment as consistent with its interpretation of the rotational provision.

“We are here peacefully to submit our letter and present our concerns for onward transmission to the appropriate authorities,” he added.

The group urged relevant authorities, including the Executive Chairman of the Service, Zacch Adedeji, to review the appointments in line with the legal provisions guiding the Service.

Solomon also stated that the coalition expects feedback from relevant authorities within two weeks, adding that members would determine their next line of action based on the response received.

The coalition said its call was aimed at strengthening adherence to due process and promoting public confidence in governance in Nigeria.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Service were not successful as of press time.