Ogun Communities Seek Abiodun’s Intervention over Land Grabbing

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Residents of Ajiregun, Leposo and 10 other surrounding villages in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday stormed the palace of Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, where they protested against land grabbing and other criminal acts in the area.

The protesters, who carried placards of various inscriptions condemned disturbance of their communities by land grabbers allegedly led by one Sir Kay Oluwo.

Some of the placards read, “Gov Abiodun Save Us from Land Grabbers; Save Us from Sir Kay; We Don’t Want Sir K in Our Area; We Cannot Go to Our Farms Again; We Are Suffering in Our Land; among others.

The protesters comprising men and women of different ages, raised the alarm that the grabbers invade their communities at will and whenever they resist, they were beaten and molested.

They called on the Akarigbo and the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide to urgently intervene and restore peace to their communities.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Adesanya Omotayo, who described herself as a representative and mouthpiece for the villages, accused a man identified as Sir Kay Oluwo of orchestrating widespread land grabbing, intimidation, and violent attacks on landowners.

She said, “I represent Ajiregun and about 11 other villages. We are suffering. This man has been disturbing landowners, especially elderly people, since last year. He has mounted boys to harass, beat, and even kill people.”

She claimed that several residents are currently receiving medical treatment following attacks linked to the ongoing land dispute.

“We have victims in the hospital right now because of this issue. Almost all the land had been grabbed. People cannot return to their villages or farms. We live in fear,” she said.

Omotayo further revealed that even organized groups and individuals who legally purchased land in the area have been affected, citing a case involving the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Sagamu.

“There is a representative of NUT here, Mr. Biodun Oriyomi. They bought land, but this same man has taken over it. Nobody can go to their farm anymore,” she added.

One of the alleged victims, Oladipupo Orunmoku, recounted a violent encounter, claiming he was attacked by armed men linked to the suspect.

“Some of his boys came to our land. They were about 60 and fully armed. They shot me, but God saved me.”

Addressing the protesters, the Akarigbo of Remo represented by the Lisa of Ofin in Remo, Chief Adeyemi Salami, acknowledged the growing threat of land grabbing across the region.

He said, “Land grabbing is becoming a serious problem everywhere. People cannot go to their farms or markets. If farming is their livelihood, how can they survive? The palace is not folding its arms; we are taking action, even up to the House of Assembly”

The monarch advised the people to look for a legal practitioner to help them compile their complaints and bring same to the palace for appropriate transfer of same to the Abiodun.

He added that formal complaints and relevant documents from other communities were being compiled and forwarded to the state government for decisive action.

“We are putting these papers together and everything is going before the governor, who has the power to execute law on land grabbing. We cannot do it from here alone. The complaint will be forwarded to the governor,” he said.