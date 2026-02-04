Makinde Assures PDP of Justice, Pledges to Protect Party from ‘Vagabonds’

• Umar Sani reacts to court nullification of PDP Ibadan convention, says it’s abuse of power

•Party members of staff reaffirm support for Turaki-led party

•Wike’s faction dissolves northwest, southwest, Plateau zonal committees

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, expressed confidence that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would secure justice in court over the legal challenges facing the party.

Makinde said he will not allow “vagabonds” to hijack PDP in the state or undermine its chances of retaining power.

The governor gave the assurance while speaking at the commissioning of a newly built PDP Secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, describing the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He said although falsehood could persist for years, the truth would eventually prevail.

The governor stated that he had absolute trust in Nigeria’s judicial system and believed that all pending court cases involving PDP would ultimately be resolved in the party’s favour.

“I believe strongly in the judiciary. At the end of the day, justice will be done, and the PDP will get justice,” the governor said.

Makinde said he and other loyal members of the party would resist any attempt by disgruntled elements to destabilise PDP for selfish interests or pave the way for another political party to take over power in Oyo State.

The governor reflected on past political alliances, admitting that he once worked closely with some of the individuals now opposing the party, but stated that he had since distanced himself from them.

Makinde stated, “In Yorubaland, we say that if you see a house or compound that is peaceful, it is because the vagabond in that house has not yet grown up.

“The vagabonds in PDP grew up in 2015 and had their time. For about 10 years, a decade, they practised their vagabondism in the PDP. But they were expelled in November 2025. So, there are no more vagabonds in the PDP.”

The governor said although he once associated closely with those now working against the party, he had since had a change of heart.

“I once dined and wined with them. I even puked with them, but I have repented,” he said.

Makinde emphasised that PDP remained the authentic platform for progressive governance in Oyo State, stressing that internal disputes and distractions would not be allowed to derail the party’s focus on delivering good governance to the people.

Chairman of Oyo State PDP, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, in his remarks, called on party members across the state to intensify their commitment and loyalty ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ogungbenro stated that such commitment placed a responsibility on party members to reciprocate the gesture through unity, hard work, and electoral preparedness.

Sani Reacts to Court Nullifying PDP Iba-dan Convention, Declares It’s an Abuse of Power

A chieftain of PDP, Umar Sani, described as abuse of power and judicial overreach the ruling of the Federal High Court that nullified the party’s National Convention in Ibadan.

In a statement on X, yesterday, Sani said the judgement delivered by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, raised serious legal and institutional questions that went beyond the immediate dispute within PDP.

He said the ruling exposed deeper concerns about the growing perception that the Federal High Court had become vulnerable to extraneous influences.

According to him, the judgement ventured into territory that was never placed before the court.

He added that at the time the suit was filed and argued, the issue of constituting a National Caretaker Committee had not arisen.

The PDP stalwart maintained that it was neither an issue joined by the parties nor a relief sought by any of them, stressing that by pronouncing on the legality of a caretaker committee that did not exist when the suit was pending, the court effectively granted relief that was never prayed for.

Sani stated, “The matter before the court was narrow and specific. The sole relief sought was an order of mandamus compelling INEC to list the Turaki-led PDP on its portal.

“When the Anyanwu/Wike faction applied to be joined, their position was equally limited they argued that the prayer should be refused. No counter-claims, no ancillary reliefs, and no invitation to restructure the party’s leadership were placed before the court.

“Yet the judgement went far beyond granting or denying mandamus and delved into internal party administration.

“The suit bore all the hallmarks of an abuse of court process. The same applicants had earlier approached Justice Joyce Abdulmalik seeking identical reliefs. When the outcome proved unfavourable, an appeal was already filed.”

Sani added, “Rather than pursue that appeal to its logical conclusion, the applicants returned through the back door to another court of coordinate jurisdiction, seeking the same reliefs. That practice is settled law. It amounts to an invitation to a court to sit on appeal over another court of equal standing. Such conduct should have been firmly rejected.”

Staff Reaffirm Support for Turaki-led PDP

The management and staff of PDP and Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) reaffirmed their support and loyalty to the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

The reaffirmation of support followed the recent judgement of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on the leadership of the party.

The statement by all management and staff said, ‘’That the entire Management and Staff of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reaffirm our recognition, loyalty and allegiance to the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN-led National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party which was duly and legally elected at the Party’s National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15-16, 2025.

‘’That we stand by the election of the National Working Committee and all other resolutions reached at the Ibadan National Convention as they are in the general interest of our party in the exercise of its supremacy over its internal affairs in line with the Constitution of the PDP and extant judgments of the Supreme Court.”

They added, ‘’That the staff of the PDP, as custodians of the PDP secretariat, will not align with or recognise any other unauthorised leadership apart from the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN-led National Working Committee (NWC) because the leadership was validly elected at the National Convention sanctioned by all the legitimate organs of the party.

‘’It is already established in plethora of judgements of the Supreme Court that issues of membership, leadership, congresses and conventions of a political party are entirely the internal affairs of the party requiring only the party internal mechanism to which the courts have no jurisdiction to interfere or interrogate.’’

The PDP staff said there was no legal encumbrance whatsoever against the conduct of the national convention in Ibadan to elect new national officers of the party, as it was legally convened by the National Executive Committee at its 101st meeting of July 24, 2025 pursuant to its powers under Section 31 (2) (a) of the PDP Constitution.

They argued that the party fulfilled the statutory requirements of the law as stipulated in Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 by notifying INEC of the national convention, which was convened with INEC in attendance.

Wike’s Faction Dissolves North-west, South-west, Plateau Zonal Committees

The crisis within PDP showed no sign of abating soon, as the faction loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced the dissolution of zonal committees in the North-west and South-west, as well as the executive committee in Plateau State.

No reason was given for the dissolution.

The faction moved the planned national convention to March 30. The convention was earlier slated to hold March 29. This was announced yesterday by Wike’s appointed chairman of National Caretaker Committee, Abdulrahman Mohammed. Mohammed said a caretaker committee would be set up to manage the affairs of the party in affected zones and Plateau State.

The caretaker committee chairman announced a minor adjustment on the date of the national convention, saying it has been moved to March 30

According to him, the timetable approved for the congresses in the states, zonal, and ward congresses will take effect as approved by National Executive Committee (NEC) at the next meeting.

He said, ‘’The National Caretaker Working Committee will consult widely before the announcement of the National Convention Planning Committee.”

However, he added that after careful consideration of certain factors, the date had been slightly adjusted for the convention to take place on the 29th to the 30th of March, instead of the earlier 28th–29th of March.

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the mainstream PDP, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, yesterday, commissioned the new state secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party, Oyo State, in Ibadan.

The secretariat, built and donated by Makinde, has offices and meeting rooms for party officials.

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, Turaki commended the governor for the donation and stated that it was exquisitely finished and adequately furnished. He called on other governors to emulate such good gestures towards the party.

Makinde assured of his continued support for the party and restated his fidelity to PDP. He expressed his confidence in the current leadership of the party under Turaki.

The national chairman was accompanied to the event by Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and other members of the National Working Committee of the party.