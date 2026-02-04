Kwankwaso Group Says NNPP National Leader Not Joining APC

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Kwankwasiyya Movement founded by the National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed rumours of his imminent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The spokesperson of the movement, Sale Mohammed, explained in a statement yesterday that the former governor is not ready to join the ruling party.

The denial came amid speculation that he might join the APC following the defection of his protégé, Governor Abba Yusuf, who recently left the NNPP for the APC. The move has sparked intense controversy and political bickering in Kano State, with Kwankwaso accusing Yusuf of betrayal.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement has observed with deep concern the increasing circulation of speculative reports, commentaries, and televised opinions alleging that our Principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, engaged in negotiations or made demands to defect to the APC.

“We state clearly, categorically, and without any ambiguity that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has never at any time entered into negotiations, discussions, or meetings with the APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or any proxy for the purpose of defection,” the statement said.

The spokesperson maintained that the claims were entirely false, baseless, and deliberately misleading lamenting that” It is deeply troubling that allegations of such gravity capable of damaging reputation and distorting public understanding are being published and amplified without verifiable facts.”

The Kwankwasiya Movement recalled that the last formal meeting between Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu took place in January 2024. “No discussion whatsoever took place at that meeting regarding defection, political bargaining, or party alignment”, the statement added.