FG Disowns ‘Living History’ Textbook, Says not Approved for Nigerian schools

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has said it has not approved a history textbook titled ‘Living History’ for use in Nigerian schools, contrary to claims in some quarters.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, described as misleading claims that ‘Living History’ was approved while its content excludes Igbo.

Boriowo said: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Education has been drawn to misleading reports and public discussions surrounding a History textbook titled ‘Living History,’ including claims alleging the exclusion of Igbo content and suggestions that the book is approved for use in Nigerian schools.

“The Ministry wishes to state clearly, firmly, and unequivocally that ‘Living History’ is not an approved textbook and has not been recommended for use in any Nigerian school by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the book was never submitted to the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the statutory body responsible for the review, evaluation, and approval of instructional materials for assessment under the national curriculum.

“Consequently, it was not recommended by NERDC and does not appear on the officially approved list of textbooks for History by Federal Ministry of Education.

“Following consultations with the leadership of NERDC and a review of the officially endorsed list of textbooks aligned with the new curriculum, it has been confirmed that ‘Living History’ does not form part of the approved instructional materials for nationwide use,” the ministry clarified in the statement.

The federal government, therefore, urge parents, teachers, school proprietors, administrators, and the general public to disregard all speculation, misinformation, and emotionally charged narratives surrounding the book and to refrain from its use in schools.

The government emphasised the use of unapproved instructional materials undermines curriculum standards and might adversely affect teaching quality and learning outcomes, insisting that all approved textbooks strictly comply with the national curriculum and reflect Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, shared history, and core national values, while promoting inclusivity, balance, and unity.

“The public is encouraged to support responsible discourse, reject divisive misinformation, and verify the approval status of educational materials through official channels before adoption or use.

“For verified information on approved textbooks, stakeholders are advised to consult NERDC. Education thrives on truth, and unity thrives on understanding,” the statement added.