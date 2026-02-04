Akpoti-Uduaghan Takes Akpabio to Supreme Court as Senate Confirms New Justice

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The political and judicial landscapes intersected sharply on Tuesday as the Senate approved a new Justice of the Supreme Court while a fresh legal battle involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio landed before the apex court.

The Senate unanimously confirmed Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, following the consideration of a report by its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The approval came as Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a counter-affidavit at the Supreme Court, challenging an appeal instituted by Akpabio over proceedings at the Court of Appeal.

Presenting the committee’s report, the chairman, Senator Adeniyi Ayodele Adegbonmire (APC, Ondo Central), said Justice Oyewole was screened on January 29, 2026, and demonstrated exceptional competence.

According to him, the nominee responded “intelligently and accurately” to questions posed by lawmakers, while his curriculum vitae and supporting documents were thoroughly scrutinised.

Adegbonmire told the chamber the committee found no adverse issues against the nominee and consequently recommended his confirmation.

The recommendation was put to a voice vote by Senate President Akpabio and approved unanimously.

Congratulating Justice Oyewole, Akpabio prayed for divine wisdom for the new Justice “to do justice to all and sundry irrespective of status.”

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as appointing “a square peg in a square hole.”

He added the seamless confirmation reflected the confidence of the Senate in the nominee’s integrity and capacity.

“Through him and others already there, justice will be served to the commonest man in this country, and even to Senators,” Akpabio said.

However, even as the Senate celebrated the strengthening of the apex court, court papers sighted in Abuja revealed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed a counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing an appeal brought by the Senate President.

The counter-affidavit, deposed to by a Senior Legislative Aide to Akpoti-Uduaghan, urges the Supreme Court to dismiss Akpabio’s application in its entirety, describing it as lacking merit and constituting an abuse of court process.

The respondents argue that the Court of Appeal had already concluded hearing in the substantive appeal on November 28, 2025, and reserved judgment, making the move to the Supreme Court an attempt to interfere with an ongoing appellate process.

They maintain that Akpabio was afforded full opportunity to present his case and that all valid briefs before the Court of Appeal complied strictly with procedural rules.

Central to the dispute is an alleged breach of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, which limits briefs of argument to 35 pages.

The respondents contend that while other parties complied, the Senate President’s brief exceeded the limit and was not regularised within the time allowed, prompting the lower court to proceed without it.

They further submitted that the grounds of appeal raise issues of mixed law and fact for which prior leave of court was required but not obtained, rendering the appeal incompetent.