How Gov Inuwa Yahaya Grew Gombe IGR from N6.8bn to Over N40bn

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe Further consolidating its fiscal momentum for growth and development, the Gombe State Government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has recorded a historic leap in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), growing collections from 6.8 billion naira to an all-time high of about 40.8 billion naira in 2025, representing nearly 500 percent increase within six years.

The landmark IGR surge nearly doubled the 20.7 billion naira recorded in 2024 and exceeded the 2025 revenue target of nearly 25.7 billion naira by 158%, underscoring the state’s rapidly improving fiscal performance.Revealing the figures over the weekend, the Chairman of the Gombe State Internal Revenue Service (GIRS), Aisha Adamu, FCNA, said the state has witnessed consistent and sustained growth in revenue generation since Governor Inuwa Yahaya assumed office in 2019.

She noted the momentum became more pronounced since her appointment as GIRS Chairman in 2023.“From 15.18 billion naira in 2023, we recorded 20.72 billion naira in 2024. In just one year, our performance doubled, as we achieved over 40 billion naira in IGR in 2025,” she explained.According to her, the impressive trajectory is in line with Inuwa Yahaya administration’s commitment to strengthening revenue collection systems, improving taxpayer compliance and expanding the tax base.

She expressed appreciation to the Governor for his consistent support to the revenue authority in the discharge of its mandate.Governor Inuwa Yahaya, she added, has continued to prioritise fiscal discipline and efficient governance, with the latest revenue milestone standing as a clear proof of the administration’s sound economic policies and strategic investments in revenue administration.

The GIRS Chairman further disclosed the increased revenue inflow would support the state government in expanding social infrastructure, improving public service delivery and funding critical development projects with direct impact on the lives of Gombe residents.Looking ahead, she assured of the commitment of the revenue authority to consolidate the gains recorded and further raise the bar in revenue generation.

“As we move into 2026, we are confident that with the continued support of His Excellency and the cooperation of the good people of Gombe State, we will achieve even higher revenue performance in our collective drive to make Gombe State greater,” she said.