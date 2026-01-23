US, Nigeria Parley over Supply of Helicopters, Drones, Military Hardware against Terrorists

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The United States has made commitment to the federal government on the timely delivery of outstanding military equipment, including drones, helicopters, platforms, spare parts, and support systems procured over the past five years.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this yesterday while briefing the press on the outcome of the plenary session of the Nigeria – United States Joint Working Group to address the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) designation of Nigeria, held in Abuja at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He said the engagement, which was co-chaired by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, was part of sustained efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security partnerships and deliver tangible results for citizens.

Idris disclosed that the Americans expressed readiness to provide surplus defence equipment to Nigeria.

“We want Nigerians to know that this partnership is working. These efforts are not abstract. They are yielding results, and they will continue to do so,” he stated.

Also at the plenary, the US government vowed commitment towards protecting lives, ensuring religious freedom and restoring security across the country.

Idris said: “This is the third high-level engagement with senior United States officials since November 2025. It shows that our partnership is active, serious, and focused on outcomes that matter to Nigerians.

“This bilateral partnership reflects not only our shared commitment to religious freedom and civilian protection, but also a mature strategic relationship grounded in trust, candour and shared responsibility.”

He stated that the mutual cooperation between Nigeria and the United States had also led to real operational gains, stressing that the Armed Forces and security agencies were closely collaborating with the U.S. partners through intelligence sharing and operational coordination, and in addition had strengthened ongoing operations, including Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and Operation Fasan Yamma.

The federal government officials, who attended the session included Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The US delegation was represented by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker (Co-Chair), Department of State; Chargé d’Affaires Keith Heffern, U.S. Mission Nigeria; Assistant Secretary of State Riley Barnes, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Department of State; Deputy Commander LTG John Brennan, AFRICOM.

Also present were Deputy Assistant Secretary Bryan Ellis, Department of War; Deputy Assistant Secretary Colby Jenkins, Department of War; and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Greg Hermsmeyer, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Department of State, among others.