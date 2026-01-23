University of Lagos Confers Honorary Doctorate on Oando’s Wale Tinubu

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Lagos in recognition of his ‘outstanding contributions’ to enterprise, nation-building, and educational advancement.

The conferment took place during the University’s 56th Convocation Ceremony, where Tinubu, nominated by the Vice Chancellor, delivered a speech on behalf of all Honorary Degree awardees, a role typically reserved for individuals whose professional journeys reflect both exceptional leadership and selfless public service.

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu thanked the institution and its management for the honour, describing it as a renewed call to service, a statement from the company stated.

“I’m deeply honoured to speak to you on behalf of all the recipients of these honorary degrees at this 56th Convocation. We thank the Governing Council and the select Vice Chancellors for this profound recognition and receive it not merely as a celebration of class achievement, but as a renewed call to service- a call that reflects the very purpose for which this great university exists,” he remarked.

Emphasising the role the University of Lagos has played in shaping national development, Tinubu commented that the institution has produced nation-builders, pointing out that it was therefore fitting that the university once again places leadership at the centre of the convocation.

“UNILAG has never been content to produce credentials; it has produced nation-builders. It is therefore fitting that this institution once again places leadership at the centre of this convocation at a time when Nigeria itself is being called to renew.

“The reforms on the way seek to stabilise the economy, restore confidence, unlock global productivity, broaden opportunity, improve security, and improve the health and social welfare of this country. But reforms do not succeed by policy alone. They succeed when ideas shape action, and knowledge guides leadership,” he added.

His remarks touched on a broader theme increasingly relevant to developing and resource-constrained economies, underscoring that sustained economic and social progress is consistently underpinned by deliberate investment in human capital.

Furthermore, Tinubu stressed that for education to realise its full impact, knowledge must extend beyond classrooms and laboratories to deliver practical solutions within communities, industries, and public institutions.

According to him, the true value of scholarship lies in its ability to translate research into reform and intellectual capital into measurable social and economic impact.

“This is where the university becomes indispensable. Citadels of learning are not spectators to national challenge; they are drivers of it. They generate the ideas, train the innovators, test the evidence, and nurture the ethical leadership that progress demands. Knowledge and leadership only fulfil their purpose when they are placed in the service of the common good,” he said.

Addressing students and young Nigerians in attendance, he reflected on his journey from a young lawyer in Lagos with little to no significant assets to leading a global energy enterprise. He spoke of conviction, courage, and persistence as being defining pillars of sustainable success. He emphasised the need to see beyond the immediate problem and visualise the possibilities.

Tinubu urged the students not to wait for perfect conditions before pursuing their ambitions, urging them instead to begin, adapt, and build in the face of uncertainty. He encouraged the students not to be dissuaded by those who would doubt or discourage them, but rather to focus on winning with integrity.

In concluding his address, Tinubu spoke about failure as an essential component of personal and professional growth, urging students to reframe how they perceive setbacks. Reflecting on his own experiences, he noted that the vast majority of his efforts did not succeed, but emphasised that the few successes he achieved were transformative.

According to him, failure should not be feared but embraced as a learning process, noting that meaningful success is often built on repeated attempts, resilience, and the “The honorary doctorate adds to Dr. Tinubu’s distinguished career spanning law, energy, and philanthropy, and reflects the University of Lagos’ recognition of leaders whose impact extends beyond commercial success to long-term societal value,” the statement pointed out.