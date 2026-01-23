PSC Dismisses Alleged Promotion Delay, Says Promotions Follow Established Guidelines

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports alleging delays and irregularities in the release of police promotion results, describing the claims as misleading and unsupported by facts.

The Commission was reacting to a report published by an online news platform on January 21, 2026, titled “‘We’ve Done Everything Required’: Police Inspectors Protest Delayed Promotion Months After Passing 2025 Board Exercise.”

According to the PSC, the publication misrepresented established procedures and relied on anonymous and unverified sources.

In a statement by the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr. Torty Njoku Kalu, the PSC said it categorically rejects the allegations and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, fairness, and merit-based promotion within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Kalu explained that promotions in the NPF are strictly governed by established guidelines, including the successful completion of the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) exercises, and are processed in line with statutory timelines and available resources.

He noted that contrary to claims in the report, officers who participated in the 2025 DSB exercise were duly informed of the status of their evaluations through official channels.

“The assertion of ‘total silence’ or lack of explanation from the PSC or Force Headquarters is inaccurate,” the statement said. “The Commission maintains detailed records of all communications, and officers with concerns are advised to seek clarification through their commands or directly from the PSC.”

Addressing claims that the promotion of inspectors had been stalled while senior officers were promoted within weeks, the PSC described the comparison as misleading.

It explained that promotion processes differ by rank, with senior-level promotions often involving fewer candidates and more streamlined procedures, while inspector-level promotions typically cover larger numbers and require additional layers of verification.

“These include background checks, performance assessments, and other administrative processes across multiple commands,” the statement noted.

“The 2025 DSB exercise, conducted in December 2025, was successfully concluded, and the processing of results is ongoing in line with schedule. There is no undue delay, and efforts have been intensified to finalise announcements in the coming days, subject to fiscal and administrative requirements,” it added.

The Commission also dismissed suggestions that the situation had led to widespread demoralisation, threats of early retirement, or a loss of confidence among junior officers, describing such claims as speculative.

It added that no formal complaints had been received from affected officers through recognised institutional channels.

“Officers are encouraged to utilise established grievance procedures rather than resorting to the media,” the PSC advised.

Reaffirming its commitment to personnel welfare and career progression, the Commission said it continues to work closely with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, under the leadership of its chairman, retired Deputy Inspector-General Hashimu Salihu Argungu.

According to the PSC, thousands of officers have been promoted in recent years without favouritism, and any perceived delays are largely the result of rigorous due diligence aimed at preserving integrity and equity in the system.

The Commission urged media organisations to verify facts with the PSC before publishing reports capable of undermining public confidence in national institutions.