Plateau Govt, UNICEF Scale up Child Nutrition Support as Mothers Report Rapid Improvements

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Plateau State Government, in partnership with UNICEF, has expanded its child nutrition intervention following what officials describe as “remarkable improvements” in the growth and wellbeing of infants receiving small quantity lipid based nutrient supplements (SQ LNS) across the state.

The programme, funded through the state government and UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund, initially began with N200 million from the state and a matching N200 million from UNICEF.

According to Assistant State Nutrition Officer, Silas Nansel, the first batch of SQ LNS is still the one currently in circulation.

“We started with only two health facilities in each local government area because of the quantity we had,” Nansel explained. “Now, with additional SQ LNS, we are expanding to more facilities to cover more areas.”

He clarified widespread confusion about the funding figures, stressing the recently announced N500 million released by the state — and the expected N500 million counterpart funding from UNICEF — is not yet part of the supplements being distributed.

“It is important that reports do not go out saying N1 billion is already in use. The new funds are still in the procurement process,” he said.

At the Township Primary Health Care Centre in Jos North, mothers queued in large numbers for the weekly Wednesday distribution. Nutrition Focal Person for the LGA, Mrs. Nanre Kannap, said the intervention has triggered a surge in demand.

“Initially, women didn’t fully understand the programme. But after community mobilization and seeing improvements in their children, they started coming in large numbers,” she said. “Some centres now receive more than 400 women every week.”

She explained that children aged 6 to 11 months receive 30 sachets per month, one per day, to complement complementary feeding after exclusive breastfeeding.

Health workers say the results are evident. Mrs. Halima Chantu, Officer in Charge of the Township PHC, noted that MUAC (mid upper arm circumference) readings have improved significantly.

“Most of the children we measure are now in the green zone. Their weight has increased. The supplement is working well,” she said, though she appealed for more manpower to manage the growing turnout.

For many mothers, the improvements are personal and immediate. Godiya Jang Stephen, whose baby is now seven months old, said she returned for a second round after noticing clear changes.

“When I carry her now, I know her weight has increased. She likes the supplement — if I don’t add it to her pap, she won’t take it the same way,” she said. “There were no side effects.”

Another mother, Regina Godwin, described similar progress with her seven month old son, Ethan.

“The supplement makes him very active and healthy. I put it inside his pap and he enjoys it,” she said. “I want the government to continue because it is very important.”

Both women emphasized that the supplement is free of charge, a fact that has encouraged more families to participate.

With demand rising and early results showing strong impact, state officials say the expansion of the programme is timely. The government’s request for a 150 percent increase in supply was driven by the success stories emerging from health facilities.

As the new N1 billion procurement cycle progresses, Plateau State appears set to broaden its reach in the fight against child malnutrition — a move that could significantly improve early childhood development outcomes across the state.