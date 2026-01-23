PENGASSAN, Group Kick against Alleged Maltreatment of Nigerians by IOC

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Movement of Intellectuals for National Development (MIND) have raised the alarm over what they described as the persistent maltreatment of Nigerian employees in TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited.

The concerns, articulated through a formal petition and letter to management and government authorities, alleged harassment, unethical conduct by expatriate staff, and flagrant violations of Nigerian Local Content laws.

In a strongly worded letter to the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Nigeria, PENGASSAN drew attention to the actions of certain expatriate employees, accusing them of intimidation, bullying, and harassment targeted at Nigerian colleagues.

The union cited instances of verbal abuse, undue humiliation, disrespect for professional input, and blatant disregard for cultural and workplace norms. PENGASSAN described the actions of the expatriates as creating a hostile work environment that is undermining staff morale and eroding the professional integrity of Nigerian employees.

The union further criticised the management of TotalEnergies for an “unprecedented influx” of expatriates into key roles traditionally held by qualified Nigerians. According to PENGASSAN, this practice contravenes the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and national policies aimed at promoting local capacity and skills development.

Besides, the association raised concerns over the creation of new senior-level positions for expatriates while Nigerian staff were being removed or sidelined. It warned that such practices not only inflate the operational costs of the company but also foster a culture of intimidation and inequality within the workplace.

“If we chose to look away from this new trend, we would never ignore the hostile work environment, adverse impact on staff morale, rudeness, and racist tendencies that some of these expats have continued to perpetuate in our once convivial work environment.

“As an association whose mandate includes safeguarding the welfare, dignity, and professional interests of its members, we will not fold our arms,” one of the petitions signed by PENGASSAN branch Chairman, Abdulhameed Rabiu and Secretary, Opuwariboko Dickson, stated.

In the same vein, MIND, through its Western Coordinator, Ebi Warekromo, has escalated the matter to the Nigerian Senate, filing a formal petition to address what it termed as the violation of national laws and victimisation of Nigerian staff.

The petition alleged that expatriates have occupied roles meant for Nigerians, awarded contracts to foreign firms despite the availability of competent local companies, and fostered an atmosphere of fear where employees are cautioned against reporting irregularities.

It requested Senate intervention, urging the National Assembly to direct regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Federal Ministry of Interior, and the Nigerian Immigration Service, to investigate the alleged infractions and enforce compliance with Nigerian laws.

MIND further called on the Ministry of Labour and Employment to ensure fair and decent work conditions for Nigerian staff and to prevent any further marginalization of local professionals.

Both PENGASSAN and MIND emphasised that their actions are aimed at safeguarding a professional, safe, and inclusive work environment, stressing that Nigerian employees must be allowed to operate in conditions that respect their dignity, recognise their competence, and comply with statutory requirements.

The groups demanded the immediate return of roles previously held by Nigerians, permanent and strict adherence to workplace standards.

“These actions constitute a flagrant breach of Nigerian Local Content laws and policies and have resulted in: Institutional ridicule and marginalisation of Nigerian professionals; financial loss and career stagnation of Nigerian staff; emotional distress and workplace victimisation; denial of statutory employment and labour rights; and undermining national objectives on technology transfer, skills development, and capacity building.

“These practices are inconsistent with the NOGICD Act, relevant labour laws, and Nigeria’s national employment and development policies. In light of the foregoing, I respectfully request that the Senate, through your esteemed office, refer this petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for investigation and appropriate legislative action,” MIND stated.