NJC Recommends FHC Chief Registrar, 13 Others for Appointment as Judges

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.

The NJC according to a statement, took the decision at its 110th Meeting held on January 13 and 14, 2026.

The meeting which was presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, GCON, “resolved to recommend to President Tinubu, 14 names of successful candidates for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court”.

NJC’s Deputy Director, Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, who issued the statement to journalists on Thursday, noted that at the time of the council’s meeting, the security report on the candidates was not available.

“Council therefore, resolved to await the submission of the security report before forwarding the names of the candidates to the President. Having received the security report, with no adverse comments on any of the recommended candidates, Council, today, January 22, 2026, forwarded the names of the following candidates to President Tinubu, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court”.

Among the successful candidate is the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Amida Hassan Suleiman.

Others includes; Barau Saidu Muhammad; Igboko, Chinelo Conchita; Onuegbu, Chioma Angela; Galumje, Edingah; Ibrahim, Vera Eneabo;  Abubakar, Musa Usman; and Salihu, Aisha Yunusa.

The remaining are; Ikpeme, Joy Bassey; Shehu, Umaru Adamu; Mohammed, Ibrahim Buba; Eigege-Binjin, Nendelmum Judith; Usoro, Kuyik Uduak; and Nwoye, Osinachi Donatus.

