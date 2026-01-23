Morocco Signs Founding Charter of US-led Peace Board

The Kingdom of Morocco has formally signed the founding Charter of the US-led Board of Peace (BoP) initiated by President Donald Trump, its foreign ministry announced in a statement on Thursday.

The BoP aims at “contributing to peace efforts in the Middle East and adopting a new approach to resolving conflicts worldwide.”

“Upon Instruction of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita proceeded to sign on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland the founding Charter of the Board of Peace, during a ceremony chaired by President of the United States of America H.E. Donald J. Trump, ” the ministry stated.

According to the statement, the signing ceremony of the charter, which held on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, was attended by some twenty Heads of State and government, as well as Foreign Ministers of the signatory countries, namely Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Azerbaijan and Argentina among others.

Morocco and Bahrain were the first two countries to sign the Charter, following which President Trump announced the Charter’s official entry into force, thereby marking the official creation of the Board of Peace.

This signing follows His Majesty the King’s acceptance to join the board as a Founding Member, an initiative proposed by the U.S. President to “bolster peace efforts in the Middle East and adopt a new approach to resolving conflicts in the world.”

Participation in the Board is reserved for a select group of leaders of international stature, committed to ensuring a safe and prosperous future for coming generations.

This invitation comes in recognition of the enlightened Leadership of King Mohammed VI, who is also the the Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, and his stature as a key actor for peace.

Under the leadership of His Majesty the King, Morocco has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East.