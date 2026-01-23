Ladoja: Education, Rule of Law Still Elusive in Nigeria

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, said Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has failed to guarantee basic democratic dividends for many citizens, particularly in the areas of education, rule of law, and security.

Ladoja spoke at the 23rd Annual Trust Dialogue held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

He questioned the continued inability of government at all levels to guarantee access to education for the Nigerian children despite 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

“Government has not made education a guaranteed right. Today, many of our children are out of school. Should that be happening in Nigeria today? Can we not guarantee education for all our children?” he asked.

The monarch said the situation posed serious dangers to Nigeria’s future, stressing that no society could achieve sustainable development while denying large numbers of children access to education.

Ladoja also called for sustained constitutional and legal reforms, noting that Nigeria must continue to amend its laws until they truly served the needs of the people.

He said lawmaking should not be limited to the National Assembly alone, adding that state assemblies and local governments also have constitutional powers to enact laws that could improve citizens’ welfare.

The traditional ruler expressed concern over challenges to the rule of law, citing inconsistent interpretation and application of laws as factors undermining justice and accountability.

“I have spoken to lawyers, who say we cannot even guarantee what the law says, because today’s interpretation may be different tomorrow. That uncertainty weakens the rule of law,” he said.

Ladoja further raised security concerns, pointing to cases of citizens accidentally killed by law enforcement agents, as well as complaints by security personnel that criminal groups were often better equipped than those tasked with maintaining law and order.