Funding Shortfall Puts Millions at Risk as WFP Faces Aid Cuts in Northern Nigeria

• As Nigeria Launches 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Millions of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly in the conflict-affected northern region, could face worsening hunger in the coming weeks as the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warns of an imminent reduction in food assistance due to a critical funding gap.

The humanitarian agency disclosed that more than a million people in northeast Nigeria may be cut off from emergency food and nutrition support if urgent funding is not secured.

For the first time since it began large-scale operations in the country over a decade ago, WFP says it may be forced to scale down its reach to only about 72,000 beneficiaries.

Nigeria’s food security situation has steadily deteriorated over the years due to a combination of armed conflict, climate shocks, economic pressures, and displacement.

Recent food security assessments project that close to 35 million Nigerians could experience acute hunger during the 2026 lean season, with the North-East and North-West bearing the heaviest burden.

Borno State which has been at the centre of insurgency-related violence since 2009 remains one of the hardest hit. Humanitarian data indicate that thousands of people in the state are currently facing extreme levels of food deprivation, a situation aid agencies describe as dangerously close to famine conditions.

Similar warning signs were last recorded during the peak of the Boko Haram crisis between 2016 and 2017, when international intervention helped avert widespread starvation.

WFP officials have cautioned that reducing food aid at this stage could trigger a chain reaction of humanitarian and security challenges.

Past experience has shown that food shortages often lead to secondary displacement, as families abandon camps and host communities in search of survival.

In some cases, prolonged hunger has also increased the risk of young people being drawn into criminal or extremist groups.

Since 2015, WFP has played a central role in Nigeria’s humanitarian response, delivering life-saving assistance to displaced persons and host communities while supporting local farmers through the purchase of food produced within the country.

These interventions have helped stabilise fragile communities and reduce long-term dependency on aid.

However, renewed violence across several northern states has reversed many of these gains. In recent months, attacks on rural communities have forced millions from their homes, disrupted farming cycles, and depleted household food reserves.

Health workers have also reported rising cases of child malnutrition, particularly in hard-to-reach areas where access to healthcare and clean water is limited.

With existing funds now exhausted, WFP says it urgently requires substantial financial support to continue operations over the next six months.

Without this, the organisation warns that it may be unable to sustain food distributions in displacement camps and conflict-affected communities.

Humanitarian experts have repeatedly stressed that food assistance remains a critical stabilising force in northern Nigeria.

As the country approaches another lean season amid persistent insecurity, aid agencies fear that failure to act swiftly could deepen an already fragile crisis and push millions further into hunger and poverty.

Meanwhile, the federal government has launched the 2026 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), reaffirming its commitment to move beyond emergency relief toward prevention, resilience, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the launch held on Thursday at the UN House Auditorium in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, said Nigeria is at a critical turning point in its humanitarian journey and must transition from repeated crisis response to long-term solutions that reduce vulnerability and poverty.

Doro, while commending the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and humanitarian partners for their collaboration with the federal government in developing the 2026 plan and in responding to humanitarian crises across the country, acknowledged the leadership of the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, and the efforts of donors, civil society organisations, and community-based actors.

According to the minister, humanitarian interventions over the years have played a crucial role in saving lives and alleviating suffering caused by conflict, displacement, climate shocks, and food insecurity, particularly in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. However, he stressed that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, humanitarian assistance must serve as a pathway to recovery and sustainable development rather than a permanent solution.

He said: “The 2026 HNRP represents a strategic shift from repeated emergency response toward prevention, resilience, recovery, and durable solutions aligned with national development priorities.”

He emphasized the federal government would continue to provide leadership in humanitarian coordination, ensuring that interventions align with national policies, strengthen government systems at all levels, and contribute directly to poverty reduction and inclusive growth.

The minister highlighted prevention and preparedness as key priorities, noting that Nigeria can no longer afford to respond only after predictable crises occur.

He called for stronger early warning systems, anticipatory action, and risk-informed planning as more humane and cost-effective approaches.

Localization was also identified as a central pillar of the government’s humanitarian strategy. Doro said Nigerian institutions, civil society groups, women-led and youth-led organisations, and community structures must play a leading role in response and recovery efforts.

He added that increasing direct support to local actors and ensuring accountability to affected populations would help build a nationally owned and resilient humanitarian system.

On displacement, the minister stressed the need for durable solutions, stating that humanitarian assistance should not replace governance or development.

Instead, efforts must focus on restoring livelihoods, expanding access to basic services, strengthening social protection, and addressing the root causes of vulnerability, including poverty and exclusion.

Doro reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Humanitarian–Development–Peace Nexus, describing it as essential for ensuring that humanitarian investments lead to lasting improvements in people’s lives and contribute to peace and social cohesion.

As Nigeria enters a phased humanitarian transition, the government called on international partners to continue working within nationally led frameworks aligned with national priorities.

The minister expressed appreciation for the support of the international community while underscoring Nigeria’s determination to lead its humanitarian and poverty reduction agenda.

He urged stakeholders to see the launch of the 2026 HNRP as a clear move from dependency to resilience, from response to prevention, and from humanitarian management to sustainable human development.

The 2026 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan outlines priority actions aimed at protecting lives, restoring dignity, and building resilient communities across the country.