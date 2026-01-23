El-Rufai Slams FG over Arrests, Detention Without Evidence, Declares Act Must Stop

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned what he described as the growing use of arrests, prolonged detention, and selective prosecution in Nigeria, warning that the trend was quietly eroding the country’s democracy and deepening public distrust in governance.

El-Rufai made the remarks yesterday while speaking virtually at the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue from Brussels, where he addressed the theme: “Nigeria’s Fourth Republic: What is Working and What is Not.”

He said the increasing detention of individuals without due process reflected a dangerous drift away from the rule of law.

“Arrests without evidence must end. Detention before investigation must end. Governing by intimidation rather than institutions must end,” he said, insisting that law enforcement agencies were increasingly being deployed for regime protection rather than democratic preservation.

The former governor argued that the justice system, which should serve as a shield for citizens, has instead become a source of fear for many Nigerians.

“The law should protect citizens, not terrify them,” El-Rufai said, adding that prolonged detention, selective prosecution, and what he described as “investigative fishing expeditions” had weakened confidence in the courts.

He warned that when arrests and detentions were perceived as politically motivated, democracy would suffer lasting damage.

He noted that although the courts remained the last refuge for many Nigerians, doubts about judicial independence threatened the stability of the nation.

“We have seen in Nigeria prolonged detention, selective prosecution, and investigative fishing expeditions that have weakened confidence in the justice system.

“When law enforcement is weaponised against political competitors, democracy erodes quietly but steadily, and this is what we’ve seen happening in our country today.

“The courts remain the last refuge of anyone that feels persecuted, but when justice is doubted, when judges are compromised, the republic itself is weakened.”

El-Rufai linked the pattern of detentions to broader governance failures, arguing that selective enforcement of laws has created a climate of impunity for those aligned with power while exposing others to persecution.

He said this uneven application of justice has contributed to widespread cynicism and declining trust in public institutions.

Situating his comments within Nigeria’s ongoing insecurity and governance crisis, El-Rufai said the erosion of civil liberties compounded public anger already fueled by economic hardship and social exclusion.

According to him, a democracy could not endure where fear has replaced accountability and institutions were subordinated to political interests.