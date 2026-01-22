Religious Leader Warns of Rising Global Power Struggles

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Nigeria-based prophetess and spiritual leader, Bright Ndibunwa, has warned of escalating political power struggles, leadership battles, and shifting global alliances, saying some countries may soon be forced into difficult geopolitical choices.

Speaking during recent public engagements on her podcast, Ndibunwa said the world is entering a period of heightened political tension, marked by internal resistance, coups, and unstable leadership across several regions.

According to her “There are power tussles among presidents and global leaders. Leadership battles are increasing, and if not properly managed, some of these issues will affect neighbouring countries,” she said.

She pointed to unrest in the United States, including internal resistance and governance challenges, and suggested that political developments linked to President Donald Trump would continue to generate controversy.

On global alliances, Ndibunwa warned that neutrality may no longer be sustainable for some nations.

She said “Some Arab leaders will soon be forced to choose between America and Russia. Neutrality will not be an option for everyone,” she added.

Ndibunwa also referenced emerging opposition movements in Russia and Afghanistan, noting that women and students in Afghanistan could form resistance groups with backing from external forces.

She further spoke on security concerns in parts of Asia, including the Philippines, and the sudden death of a high-profile actor in India.

Beyond politics, Ndibunwa raised concerns about internal challenges within Christian leadership, warning of betrayal, internal conflicts, and the need for accountability in some prominent ministries.

She remarked “I saw conspiracy and betrayal around certain altars. This is a call for caution, prayer, and spiritual accountability,” she said, referencing tensions involving well-known clerics.

She also addressed health challenges affecting senior prophetic figures, noting that illness can sometimes serve as a warning rather than punishment.

“Sickness is sometimes a call to rest and realignment,” she said, while reflecting on the pressures faced by religious leaders.

On Christian legacy, Ndibunwa predicted renewed attention on the heritage of early Nigerian church leaders, particularly the family lineage of Moses Orimolade, founder of the Cherubim and Seraphim movement.

Turning to economic issues, Ndibunwa said she foresaw an improvement in Nigeria’s currency but warned that any gains would depend on discipline and sound economic management.

“I saw the naira rising, but sustaining it will require strict policies and responsibility,” she said.

She also referenced emerging diplomatic and economic engagements involving Nigeria, Kenya, and Dubai, suggesting closer regional and international economic interactions.

In the entertainment industry, Ndibunwa cautioned that the sector could experience periods of mourning if caution is not exercised, while also alluding to unresolved matters involving high-profile figures that may resurface.

On sports, particularly football, she predicted unexpected outcomes in major international competitions.

“Countries people least expect will perform strongly, while traditional powers may experience shocking moments,” she said.

She also warned of the possible passing of sports icons, some through accidents and others at a young age, but added that new stars would emerge, records would be broken, and veteran players would continue to dominate headlines.

According to Ndibunwa, her messages collectively point to a period of rapid global change, marked by sudden developments across politics, security, and public life.

“The world is in a season of rapid change. Many things will surface suddenly,” she said.

Bright Ndibunwa, founder of the Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, has gained national and international attention for her prophetic messages on religion, governance, entertainment, and global affairs.