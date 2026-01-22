Northern Govs Mourn Arewa Traders’ Leader, Condemn Kano Family Killing

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep grief over the death of the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Arewa Traders Association and National President of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz.

Alhaji Bature, a Kano-based business icon, passed away at the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Yahaya described the demise of the business mogul as a profound loss, not only to his immediate family and the business community, but to Northern Nigeria and the country at large, given his remarkable contributions to commerce, trade development and private sector growth.

Yahaya recalled a recent visit by the late businessman to Gombe State, where he joined a delegation of traders and investors to inspect key industrial clusters, including the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa.

According to a press release issued by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the. governor said, “The deceased was visibly impressed by the scale and potential of the industrial park, with discussions pointing towards possible future investments.”

At the same time, the NSGF has condemned the murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children at Dorayi Chiranci community in Kano State, describing the incident as barbaric, heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable.

The NSGF Chairman expressed sincere condolences to the matriarch of the affected family and all those impacted by the tragic incident, noting that such acts of violence strike at the very foundation of humanity and social order.

He commended the Nigeria Police Force for the swift arrest of the suspects and urged law enforcement authorities to ensure diligent investigation and prosecution, stressing that justice must be served to deter future occurrences.