Staco Insurance Board Appoints New Managing Director

The board of Staco Insurance Plc, has appointed Nike Nihinlola as the acting Managing Director of the company.

By this appointment she has replaced Wale Bannore, the erstwhile Managing Director who passed on last December.

A statement from the company said NAICOM has given approval to the appointment, disclosing that Nike Nihinlola is an Insurance professional with almost thirty years of cognate experience in the Industry.

She is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FIIN) and demonstrates unprecedented leadership capacity in multifaceted dimensions as administrator, strategist, motivator and mentor.

Her cognate professional experience includes dedicated service in various Insurance firms such as Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Great Nigeria Insurance among others. She is currently the Executive Director, (Technical and Operations) of STACO Insurance PLC.

Nike Nihinlola holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the prestigious University of Ibadan with a Master of Business Administration from Lagos State University. She is a member of the MCPD Committee of the CIIN from 2024 till date and served as the Chairperson, Accident Offices Committee of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) between 2014 and 2016.