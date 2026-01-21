Abiodun Inaugurates Wole Soyinka Train Station Road, to Inaugurates 20 More Roads

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday commissioned the Laderin-Prof. Wole Soyinka Train Station Road in Abeokuta, announcing plans to inaugurate 20 additional roads across the state as part of activities marking Ogun State’s 50th anniversary.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the governor said construction work was progressing steadily on the Sagamu Interchange-Papalanto-Opele Road, describing the 100-kilometre highway as a critical east-west connector within the state.

According to Abiodun, the road when completed will provide motorists with an alternative route, eliminating the need to pass through Abeokuta before accessing other parts of the country, while also opening up the corridor for increased commercial activities.

“Let me share with you the biggest secret of our reconstruction efforts right now – the Ogun East-West Connector. This road stretches from the Sagamu Interchange through Papalanto to Opele, covering about 100 kilometres,” the governor said.

“We have completely closed off the road for reconstruction. As we speak, between Sagamu Interchange and Papalanto, which is about 40 kilometres, we have reconstructed approximately 25 kilometres using reinforced concrete.

“When completed, trucks and vehicles conveying goods and services from Ota, Ifo and Ewekoro will no longer need to use the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway, as they can connect directly to Papalanto and access the expressway.”

Governor Abiodun described the Prof. Wole Soyinka Train Station as a major landmark linking Ogun State to Lagos, Oyo State and the northern parts of the country, noting the presence of five train stations in the state underscores Ogun’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s economic development.

He explained that although access roads were not originally provided when the rail line was constructed, his administration decided to rehabilitate the Laderin road in line with its multimodal transportation agenda.

He added that between 100,000 and 150,000 passengers, including investors, commute daily between Ogun, Oyo and Lagos states.

The governor disclosed the train station road forms part of the over 1,600 kilometres of roads constructed across the state, adding that one lane of the Atan–Lusada–Agbara Road has been completed, while work has commenced on the second lane.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Lateef Yusuf, said the three-kilometre road would provide access to the MKO Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Laderin, Lukosi and other surrounding communities, noting that it would ease movement and boost commercial activities.

A former member of the House of Representatives and the Osi of Egbaland, Chief Bode Mustapha, recalled the deplorable state of the road in the past, saying its reconstruction, alongside other projects, has significantly benefited Ogun Central Senatorial District and Abeokuta under the Abiodun administration.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Articulate Motorcycle Owners Association of Nigeria (AMORAN) in the state, Alhaji Taofeek Sokoya, said the road was previously a no-go area due to its poor condition, as transporters avoided it.

He commended Governor Abiodun for rehabilitating the road.