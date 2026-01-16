Toritseju Boyo Sets Global Spotlight on IT Support with Nigeria-First IT Support Mixer

Toritseju Boyo, founder of TorestTech, has launched Nigeria’s first IT Support Tech Mixer in Lagos, marking a significant step toward elevating the role of IT support professionals within the country’s fast-growing technology ecosystem.

The landmark event was conceived against the backdrop of a long-standing challenge in the tech industry, where IT support professionals, despite playing critical roles in maintaining and sustaining technology systems, are often overlooked and under-recognised. Boyo, who has closely observed this trend across Africa and beyond, said the initiative was designed to change the narrative around the profession.

The IT Support Tech Mixer brought together IT support professionals from across Nigeria for an intensive session focused on learning, collaboration and professional development. Participants engaged in discussions on emerging technologies, the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on support operations, as well as strategies for proactive problem-solving in IT environments. The gathering also provided a platform for professionals to share experiences, exchange insights and explore ways to position IT support as a strategic and highly skilled career path.

Speaking at the event, Boyo emphasised the importance of recognising the profession’s contribution to the broader tech ecosystem. “IT support is often overlooked, yet it is the backbone of every technology ecosystem. Through TorestTech, we are not just connecting professionals, we are empowering them, giving them a voice, and bringing the profession into the limelight globally,” he said.

Founded by Boyo, TorestTech is a professional technology community with a mission to empower IT support professionals, create opportunities for growth and advocate for greater recognition of the field across Africa and beyond. By hosting dedicated events and fostering knowledge-sharing networks, the organisation aims to transform IT support into a respected and visible career discipline.

Industry observers note that the initiative could serve as a model for similar professional communities, demonstrating how collaboration, skill-building and advocacy can reshape perceptions of an underappreciated field. Under Boyo’s leadership, TorestTech has continued to build momentum through events and resources that celebrate IT support professionals and highlight their strategic importance.

With the successful launch of the IT Support Tech Mixer, Boyo is positioning Nigeria as a hub for innovation in professional tech communities, while laying the foundation for a connected global network of IT support professionals. The initiative underscores how local innovation can achieve international relevance and lasting impact within the global technology ecosystem.