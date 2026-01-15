NJC Recommends Appointment of Joseph Oyewole as Supreme Court Justice

• Extends appointment of Imo State Acting CJ

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The National Judicial Council (NJC), has recommended the appointment of Justice Joseph Oyewole as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Besides Oyewole, the council also recommended the appointment of 35 other candidates for various judicial offices across the country.

According to a statement from the Deputy Director of Information, NJC, Mrs. Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, council took the decision at its 110th Meeting held on January 13, 2026, and presided over by, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun.

Justice Oyewole is currently the presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division.

Meanwhile, the council approved 27 candidates for appointment as Judges of various High Courts, with six coming from Borno State; four from Niger; one each from Benue and Taraba; six from Plateau; four from Delta and five from Ekiti States.

Babalola-Ogedengbe stated the recommendations followed a rigorous screening process, including the consideration of public complaints and interviews conducted by a seven-member Interview Committee, in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers.

The statement however revealed the council recommended extension of the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice I. O. Agugua by three months just as it called on the Governor of Imo State to immediately commence the process of constituting the State Judicial Service Commission, to enable the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge of Imo State.

“The NJC stressed the imperative of prompt appointment of the substantive Chief Judge to ensure stability, safeguard judicial independence, and promote the effective administration of justice in the State”, Babalola-Ogedengbe stated.

She also noted the NJC cleared the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, of all allegations bordering on financial recklessness, diversion of funds, and judicial misconduct, adding that the council took the decision after considering and upholding the report of a three-member Investigation Committee constituted to probe several petitions filed against the Chief Judge.

In a related development, the National Judicial Council has dismissed a petition filed against a Judge of the Delta State High Court, Justice Gentu Timi, over allegations of professional misconduct arising from a chieftaincy dispute.

The petition, filed by Prince Mbanefo Nwoko (KSC), accused the Judge of misapplication of the law and abuse of court process in a dispute concerning the ancient stool of Idumuje-Ugboko.

However, before the three-member Investigation Committee of the Council could commence sitting, the petitioner formally withdrew the petition on February 17, 2025, citing the resolution of the dispute following the presentation of the staff of office by the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to his client.

Meanwhile, the Council has reversed the one-year suspension without pay earlier imposed on Justice Jane Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division.

Justice Inyang had been suspended after being found in breach of Rule 3(5) of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers, following findings that she abused her office by granting inappropriate ex parte orders for the sale of a petrol station and other businesses belonging to Udeme Assets Limited at the interlocutory stage of proceedings.

The acts complained of occurred while His Lordship presided over Suit No. FHC/UY/CS/46/2023 at the Federal High Court, Uyo Judicial Division, prior to her elevation to the Court of Appeal.

However, upon a review of the matter, the Council found that the decision forming the basis of the petition was already the subject of an appeal at the time the petition was filed.

The Council further noted that the petition was instituted outside the six-month period stipulated by its policy for the filing of complaints.

In view of these findings, the Council resolved to set aside the suspension.

In another development, the council reiterated its earlier warning to Judges against indiscriminate grant of exparte orders, just as it advised Heads of Court to be circumspect in assigning complex matters to newly appointed Judges.