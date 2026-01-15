Nigeria Records 215 Deaths from Lassa Fever

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has revealed that Nigeria cumulatively recorded a total: 1148 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever with 215 deaths.

In its latest situation report on Lassa Fever epidemic for Week 52 (22nd – 28th December, 2025) NCDC said that there were 1148 confirmed cases resulting in 215 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases increased from 21 in Epi week 51 to 27 in Epi week 52.

The cases were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Nasarawa and Taraba state.

According to the situation report, the number of suspected and confirmed cases had decreased compared to that reported at the same period in 2024.

The report stated that, “Cumulative for week 52 (2025) total: 1148 confirmed cases, 215 deaths, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) 18.7 percent (higher than 16.3 percent same period in 2024). 22 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 107 LGAs.

89 percent of confirmed cases are from Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba and Edo State.

NCDC said the predominant age group affected by Lassa Fever is 21- 30 years.

It also confirmed that no new healthcare worker was affected this week.