LASEPA to Strengthen Ogun Partnership, Cut Emissions, Expand Green Jobs

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday , said it will intensify cross-boundary collaboration with Ogun State, scale up emission-reduction initiatives and deepen youth-focused environmental advocacy as part of efforts to better protect Lagos’ environment in 2026.

General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, who disclosed this at its annual performance appraisal and media parley, noted that since Lagos’ only land border is with Ogun State, the joint action will be critical to managing environmental risks, pollution control and public health concerns.

According to him, LASEPA has already begun collaborative engagements with Ogun State and will expand the partnership this year to strengthen environmental protection, surveillance and training across the border communities.

He said staff capacity development remains a major focus of the agency, explaining that LASEPA invested heavily in training over the past year to ensure officers stay abreast of emerging global environmental concerns.

“We know that anyone who does not improve themselves will remain stagnant. Our people are well trained so that if new environmental issues arise, we are not caught unaware,” Ajayi said.

One of LASEPA’s flagship initiatives for 2026, he revealed, is the planned conversion of selected Agege bread bakeries from firewood and coal to gas, a move aimed at reducing air pollution and carbon emissions.

He explained that bakeries using firewood and coal generate significant smoke emissions, particularly affecting nearby residents.

Under the pilot phase, five bakeries will be converted to gas at LASEPA’s cost, serving as proof of concept to attract Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support and voluntary compliance from other operators.

“If we can show that it works and the numbers add up, people will comply without enforcement,” he said.

The general manager also emphasised the agency’s growing used cooking oil (UCO) recycling ecosystem, which prevents soil and groundwater pollution while supporting the production of biodiesel.

He said LASEPA has licensed and certified collectors to gather used cooking oil from hotels, restaurants and large households, which is then sold to refineries locally and abroad.

He noted that the initiative, which has been running for about two years, has created green jobs, with an average collector employing between 40 and 50 people.

Ajayi however expressed concerns over the growing public health risks associated with the repeated use of cooking oil and poor hygiene practices in street food vending, describing the issue as both a food safety and food security challenge.

On partnerships, the LASEPA boss said the agency works closely with the Pest Control Association of Nigeria to regulate fumigation practices, certify chemicals and ensure safe pest control operations across Lagos.

He added that the agency prioritises collaboration with Lagos-based tertiary institutions, stressing that local research is key to understanding pollutants and environmental threats specific to the state.

“LASEPA currently runs environmental clubs and monthly advocacy programmes in higher institutions across Lagos,” he stated.

Ajayi also spoke on engagement with international bodies, including UNEP and GEF, particularly in the areas of circular economy and electronic waste management, as well as its participation in global climate forums.

He said a recent youth-focused environmental debate and summit inspired the agency to adopt new advocacy approaches, emphasising that lasting cultural change must be driven through young people.

Addressing noise pollution, the LASEPA boss said the agency continues to combine advocacy, engagement and enforcement. He noted that religious organisations, entertainment centres and community stakeholders are regularly engaged, with plans to also involve traditional religious institutions as models of good environmental behaviour.

“We have appealed, we have enforced, and we will continue to engage. This year, we will be firmer on noise management, especially in the outskirts of Lagos,” he said.

He also cited environmental education programmes such as the Eco-Explorers Boot Camp, which trained hundreds of children as environmental ambassadors, describing early education as vital to building a sustainable future for Lagos.