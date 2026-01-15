FG Hails COAS, Others at AFCRD 2026

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The federal government has celebrated serving personnel and veterans of the Nigerian Army with a series of prestigious awards, recognising their gallantry, sacrifice, innovation, exemplary leadership and enduring contributions to national development.

The honours were presented at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) Gala Night, held Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The event brought together senior government officials, military leaders, veterans and families of fallen heroes in a solemn yet celebratory atmosphere.

In a statement, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, was among the distinguished recipients.

He received the Service and Sacrifice Award in recognition of his selfless service and decisive leadership in counter-insurgency and internal security operations across multiple theatres.

Also honoured with the Service and Sacrifice Award were the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalami Enesi Abubakar, and the former General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major General Faruk Mijinyawa, for their exceptional operational leadership and unwavering dedication to duty.

Highlighting acts of bravery on the battlefield, Brigadier General Musa Uba received the Gallantry Award for his exceptional courage and front-line leadership during counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.

Similarly, Brigadier General Usman Ahmad was presented with the Mission Success Award for his critical role in repelling repeated terrorist attacks and sustaining operational effectiveness under intense pressure.

In the area of military innovation, Colonel Ibrahim Mohammed Gero was honoured with the Innovation Award for designing and deploying a redesigned ballistic gunboat that significantly enhanced operational capability in support of Operation Delta Safe.

Posthumous awards were also presented in recognition of fallen officers whose service left an indelible mark on national security.

Late Colonel B. Umaru received the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Excellence Award for outstanding intelligence leadership during Operation Hadin Kai, while late Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ebisingha Alari was honoured with the Fallen Heroes Award for his gallantry and pivotal role in major counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

In the veterans’ category, former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), was presented with the Legacy (Service and Sacrifice) Award in recognition of the reforms and expansion of operational capacity recorded during his tenure between 2015 and 2021, as well as his subsequent diplomatic service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) was also celebrated with the Sentinel of Freedom Award for his contributions to strategic military communication, peacekeeping operations and sustained advocacy for veterans’ welfare, national security and civic values.

Further recognising resilience beyond the battlefield, Major General Mohammed Sadiq Aliyu (rtd) received the Phoenix Award for exceptional leadership and continued service despite sustaining injuries during counter-insurgency operations.

Colonel Olubunmi Oyekola (rtd) was honoured with the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award for successfully translating military discipline and logistics expertise into a thriving catering and hospitality enterprise.

In the same vein, Colonel Bartholomew Chukwuemeka Ogbonna (rtd) received the Community Champion Award for his commitment to grassroots development, healthcare support, water projects and youth mobilisation for service in the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

In recognition of long and meritorious service, Master Warrant Officer Manu Garba was presented with the Distinguished Citizen Service Medal for his 35 years in the Nigerian Army and his sustained post-retirement contributions to community development.

The Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day remains an annual national event dedicated to honouring fallen heroes, recognising serving personnel and celebrating veterans whose courage, professionalism and sacrifice continue to safeguard Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity and resilience.