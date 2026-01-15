Eko Disco Appoints Peters, Joseph-Condotti Chairman, CEO as New Board Takes over Firm

Peter Uzoho





Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has announced a significant leadership transition as Transgrid Enerco takes over the board of the utility firm following its recent successful acquisition of a 60 per cent stake of the company previously held by West Power and Gas Limited (WPG).

Owing to this, the power distribution company yesterday announced the appointment of Olubunmi Peters as the new Chairman of the Board of EKEDC and Wola Joseph-Condotti as acting Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications & Strategy, Babatunde Lasaki, EKEDC said the previous board constituted by the previous majority shareholder, West Power and Gas Limited (WPG), led by Chairman, Dere Otubu, has resigned.

The company said the resignation gave way to the new board headed by Peters.

Other members of the board include Prof. George Nwangwu, Faruk Aliyu, Kolapo Joseph and Rasheed Olaoluwa, while Ayo Gbeleyi remains as the Director representing the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

In a similar vein, EKEDC announced that Rekhiat Momoh has stepped down from her position as Chief Executive Officer.

“The new Board of Directors has, subsequently, appointed Wola Joseph-Condotti as Interim CEO, effective immediately, reflecting the Board’s confidence in her leadership capability, deep institutional knowledge, and clear focus on operational continuity, growth, and stakeholder satisfaction,” the statement added.

It further noted that Momoh’s tenure as CEO was marked by notable contributions to EKEDC’s operational development and service delivery improvements across the company’s franchise areas.

The Board extended its appreciation for her dedicated service and leadership during her time at the helm of the organisation.

“We thank Rekhiat Momoh for her commitment to EKEDC and her efforts in advancing our mission to provide reliable electricity distribution services to our customers,” the new chairman of EKEDC, Peters, was quoted to have said.

“We wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Wola brings extensive experience in the power sector and a deep understanding of EKEDC’s operations to this role, with a clear mandate to consolidate gains, strengthen execution, and foster a unified, high-performance culture centered on customer satisfaction, innovation, staff engagement, and sustainable growth”, he noted.

Before this, Joseph-Condotti served as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of West Power & Gas Limited, the previous parent company of EKEDC, and other related companies with diverse interests across the energy sector, a role that he has now stepped down from for this new role.

She is a widely-recognised thought leader in the energy sector, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainability, and carbon markets.

According to the statement, the new CEO is also known for aligning people, strategy, and performance to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Joseph-Condotti had earlier served as the pioneer Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretariat at EKEDC, and held various key positions, including Head of Regulatory Compliance and Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer.

She holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan, an LLM from Harvard Law School, and an MBA from INSEAD Business School.

Her achievements have earned her numerous awards, including being listed among the top 100 General Counsels by the Legal 500 GC Powerlist: Nigeria, 2024.

Under her leadership, the statement pointed out that, EKEDC remains committed to enhancing service delivery, improving infrastructure, fostering collaboration across teams, and maintaining strong, trust-based relationships with customers, staff, regulators, and other stakeholders.

“I am honored to serve as acting CEO during this period. EKEDC has a talented team, and I look forward to working together to continue our progress in delivering quality electricity distribution services to homes and businesses across our coverage area”, Joseph-Condotti stated.

Speaking on the appointment, the new Board Chairman, Peters added: “We are confident that we have made the right choice in Wola’s appointment. In selecting our interim CEO, we were particularly mindful to identify outstanding professionals with complementary and mutually reinforcing skill sets.’’

The chairman further stated that, “the appointment also re-articulates our commitment to put our stakeholders first with the confidence in the value that this new leadership team brings to bear on behalf of the Board, customers and employees, even as we strive to continually provide excellent services to our customers.”

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to leadership stability and operational continuity, noting that the company remains firmly focused on executing its strategic priorities and delivering improved outcomes for customers and employees.