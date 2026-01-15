Edo NDLEA Apprehends 462 Drug Suspects, Seizes 207,595kg Drugs In 2025

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended 462 suspected drug traffickers, seizing 207 595.54kg of illicit drugs in the year 2025.

The State Commander of the anti-narcotics agency, Commander of Narcotics, Mitchell Ofoyeju, gave the statistics while addressing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, yesterday.

Giving a breakdown of seizures, the commander said cannabis sativa was the largest haul with a total of 207, 206.08 kg out of the overall of 207,595.54 kg seized.

According to him, other seizures include cocaine – 0.0601 kg, heroin – 0.029 kg, methamphetamine – 1.50103 kg, psychotropic substances – 183.0699 kg and codeine-based syrup – 204.8 litres.

Ofoyeju described the command’s achievement as a substantial leap in intelligence-led operations, effective legal prosecution, and drug demand reduction initiatives.

“In the year under review, a total of 462 suspected drug traffickers were apprehended, comprising 309 males and 153 females. These arrests were a direct result of several targeted operations aimed at curbing the drug trade in the state,” he said.

He said the command also successfully identified and destroyed 45 Cannabis sativa farms, spanning a total area of 77.5122 hectares across various local government areas, with an estimated yield of 193,491.1568 kg of illicit drugs, while 13,714.9233 kg of processed cannabis were seized during raid operations.

Commander Ofoyeju stated the command is poised to fight the problem of drug cultivation, and abuse. “Our unwavering commitment to combating drug cultivation, trafficking and abuse will continue to be a top priority. Together with our partners, we will work tirelessly to ensure a safer Edo State for all.”

The statistics of arrests show that three states top the state of origin of arrested suspects.

They are Edo 207, Delta 84, and Benue 23. Akwa lbom has 21, Katsina 14, and Anambra, Cross River, Ebonyi, and Enugu have 12 each. Suspects within the age brackets of 25-34 had the highest number with 153, this was followed by those between ages 15 and 24 with 134, while those between 35 and 44 are 108. As a result, our interventions shall be geared towards these age brackets.

Commander Ofoyeju posited the command’s dedication to prosecution also yielded positive results, with 66 convictions, while 104 cases remain pending in the Federal High Court in the year under review.

“In addition, a total of twelve vehicles were impounded as instrumentalities of drug crimes. This highlights the ongoing commitment to address drug-related offences effectively and logically.

“A total of 300 drug-dependent individuals received quick intervention counselling services, aimed at reintegrating them back into society.

“In addition, the NDLEA carried out extensive public enlightenment campaigns to raise awareness about the health risks and societal dangers associated with drug abuse and trafficking,” he noted.

The commander, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering political will in fighting the drug and NDLEA chairman Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd). He also thanked the Edo State Government for constituting the Edo State and Local Government Drug Control Committees during the period under review.