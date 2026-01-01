Peter Obi Declares ‘Full Membership’ of ADC, Insists New Nigeria Still a Possibility

• Attracts federal lawmakers, others to ADC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu





Presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, Tuesday, declared his “full membership” of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ending speculations about his political direction for 2027.

He announced his choice of party in Enugu during a “special event” organised by Southeast stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA).

Obi said declaring for ADC was not defection because from the very beginning he has been part of every meeting and discussion for the formation of the coalition that coalesced into ADC.

He promised to use the platform to retrieve Nigeria from bad leadership that has been holding the country down.

The former Anambra State governor reiterated his belief that “a new Nigeria is possible”, adding that he would see to it that the nation was changed for the better because “our commitment is about Nigeria.”

He described Wednesday December 31, 2025, as “an important day” for him to make known his political platform for 2027 given that “it is the last day of 2025 and by tomorrow, 2026, we will begin a journey that will lead to a better Nigeria.”

The former presidential candidate regretted that those that benefited from the current democratic dispensation have become accessories to its destruction.

However, he vowed that “we cannot allow” destruction of democracy in Nigeria to happen, adding that, “we will resist rigging in 2027 by every means possible.”

Alluding to the controversies that plagued the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s qualification to contest the presidential election, Obi said “we have pre-election period now” to resolve every issue concerning qualification of candidates for 2027 poll.

He enjoined Nigerians to come together and ensure the emergence of a competent leadership in 2027, adding that with unity and a leader, who is competent and has capacity, Nigeria would find its way out of the woods.

“And know that two things are critical if we are going to turn around Nigeria. We must stay united. Nigeria today is not united.

We must ensure unity of the country. We must ensure we have competent leadership.

“A leader must always tell the truth and must be trusted. A leader cannot tell us one thing and will be doing another thing,” adding that what we have now “is a situation where we say we are chasing thieves and we have other thieves in our front.”

He explained that his belief that Nigeria could be changed for better was not based on theoretical postulation but anchored on his personal studies on how countries that shared Nigeria experience were able to overcome their drawbacks.

Citing Indonesia and Rwanda that have risen beyond their limitations to grow their economies to the extent of being reference points in good leadership, Obi expressed confidence that Nigeria could also experience transformation with the right leadership.

Atiku Satisfied with Obi’s Defection

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has expressed satisfaction with the defection of Obi to ADC

In a statement, Atiku said, ‘’Today marks a significant moment in the history of political coalitions in our country, with the official declaration of my brother and associate, @PeterObi, into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

‘’It is my pleasure to welcome him officially, as we look forward to a robust working relationship that will foster a virile opposition, one that will ultimately form a government capable of bringing prosperity and peace to our people.

“And as the @ADCNig Coalition train leaves Enugu, the capital of the Southeast region, I hope this inspires other patriots to join the cause with the train headed in their direction,’’ the former vice-president stated.

APC: Obi Has Entered Coalition of Chaos

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the defection of Obi to ADC was long-expected and a gathering of the disgruntled.

The APC, in a statement by its spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, said the ADC, a contraption, deliberately assembled to undermine Nigeria.

“What has occurred is not political evolution; it is the public activation of a coalition forged in grievance, sustained by falsehood, and animated by an unhealthy appetite for national dislocation.

“We nevertheless congratulate the ADC that Mr. Peter Obi eventually yielded to their prolonged plea – or is it their instruction – to come on board. Either way, the pretence of independence has now been formally abandoned.

“The choice of venue for this declaration is also not lost on discerning, pan-Nigerian electorate, who understand political coding and symbolism. Nothing about this exercise was accidental. Everything was calculated.”

Oladejo insisted that it was now abundantly clear that a predictable opposition could neither thrive nor have a meaningful place in a vibrant democracy.

“Long before this moment, even a political neophyte knew that Mr. Obi would not contest elections twice on the platform of the same political party – judging by his well-documented record of political promiscuity. His latest move merely confirms a pattern of convenience politics masquerading as principle,” he said.