Dangote Cement Distributes Laptops, Grinding Machines to Host Communities

Sunday Ehigiator

Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese Plant, has reinforced its commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth with the distribution of laptops and grinding machines to youths and women in its host communities in Ogun State.

The gesture formed part of the company’s 2025 Host Community Day celebration held at Ibese, themed ‘Sustaining Growth, Strengthening Bonds’.

The event attracted government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders, and showcased cultural unity and partnership between the cement manufacturer and its host communities.

Speaking at the event, the Plant Director, Mr. Ayyagari Subbaraidu, said, “The Annual Community Day celebration provides a vital platform for strengthening relationships with host communities and key partners.”

Represented by the Chief General Manager, Maintenance, Mr. Hemant Dave, Subbaraidu said the company’s focus goes beyond cement production to fostering care, inclusion and shared progress.

“This celebration is not just about our achievements in cement production, but about reflecting on our journey of partnership, care and inclusion,” he said, adding that the strong turnout and cultural performances underscored the collaborative spirit between Dangote Cement and its stakeholders.

He expressed appreciation to the Ogun State Government for its consistent support and acknowledged the presence of dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, and chairmen of host local governments.

According to him, “this event was designed to deepen mutual trust and collaboration,” noting that development is a shared responsibility.

He highlighted Dangote Cement’s sustained investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and empowerment programmes for youths and women as part of its long-term commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, commended Dangote Cement for its consistent engagement and positive impact on social welfare and economic opportunities within the host communities.

He called for sustained cooperation between the company and the communities, while urging other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the founder of the company, Aliko Dangote, by investing locally to drive national economic development.

Also speaking, the Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Mr. Ademola Balogun, praised the company’s robust Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Dangote Cement and host communities to promote peace and sustainable development.

“Through cooperation, transparency and shared responsibility, we can achieve the progress we all desire,” Balogun said.

Presenting the Ibese Plant’s 2025 social investment scorecard, the Head of Social Performance, Mr. Ademola Ojolowo, said the company recorded consistent progress in economic empowerment, education, healthcare and infrastructure during the year.

He disclosed that the plant plans to roll out additional social investment projects in 2026, building on the successes of previous initiatives.

Ojolowo added that the company had increased its scholarship fund for secondary and tertiary students and was nearing completion of several development projects across the 17 host communities.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Aboro of Ibeseland, Oba Oluseyi Mulero, expressed appreciation to Dangote Cement for its empowerment programmes and developmental contributions, which he said had significantly improved the quality of life in the area.

He encouraged the company to expand its efforts and urged community members to take ownership of the projects to ensure sustainability and peaceful coexistence.