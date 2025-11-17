  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

Sokoto Adopts Programme‑based Budgeting for Efficiency

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has officially adopted a programme‑based budgeting (PBB) system, aimed at making public spending more efficient, effective, and accountable.

Speaking at a one‑day stakeholders’ budget review meeting organized by the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with UNICEF, the state Commissioner of the ministry, Dr. Abubakar Zayyana, said the shift replaces the traditional ‘project‑by‑project’ approach with a results‑oriented framework that meets international best practices.

“The 2026 annual budget preparation aligns with the requirements of the State Fiscal Transparency and Accountability (SFTA) Act,” he said, adding that the new model prioritises spending that benefits the state’s most vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

The commissioner praised the state Governor, Ahmad Aliyu’s leadership for backing the reform, and thanked UNICEF for its capacity‑building programmes.

He noted that a recent training for local government chairmen on social‑protection initiatives would further strengthen the implementation of PBB.

The UNICEF’s Sokoto Field Office Chief, Dr. Michael Juma, called for collective action to achieve measurable outcomes in key sectors such as education, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, child protection, and social policy. He urged stakeholders to allocate adequate resources, incorporate climate‑resilience policies, and use triangulated data to ensure value for money.

During the meeting, heads of various programmes presented updates on achievements, challenges, and forward‑looking strategies.

Participants were encouraged to identify state‑specific priorities and align them with broader development goals.

The state government said the programme‑based budgeting approach would guide medium‑ and long‑term budget processes, focusing on intentional results, implementation strategies, and result‑oriented platforms. By moving away from the outdated ‘traditional model’, officials hope to deliver more impactful services to citizens across the state.

