Nigeria Targets ₦160bn from Wheat Production

The federal government yesterday said it has earmarked 40,000 hectares of land for 2025/2026 dry-season wheat production and has registered 80,000 farmers, with an expected output value of approximately N160 billion.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this during the official flag-off of the 2025/2026 dry season wheat production programme under the National Agricultural Growth and Agro Pocket Project (NAGSAP) in Jere Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said that out of the 40,000 hectares earmarked for wheat production this dry season, 3,000 hectares have been allocated to Borno State, representing 6,000 registered wheat farmers.

He said: “Under the 2023/2024 dry season wheat production programme, a total of 107,429 registered farmers were supported with critical subsidised inputs, resulting in an output valued at N474,628,000. During the 2024/2025 dry season, 279,297 registered farmers received support, with an output valued at N893,750,004 billion.

“For the current 2025/2026 season, the programme is targeting 80,000 registered farmers with an expected output value of approximately N160 billion.”

Kyari emphasised that the NAGSAP programme will deploy Agricultural Extension Agents to guide farmers on modern agronomic practices and provide continuous field-level advisory services.

“In addition, Fertiliser and Seed Quality Control Officers will be mobilised to ensure that all inputs delivered to farmers meet the required standards, thereby guaranteeing higher productivity and improved yields,” Kyari added.

According to him, the wheat component of the NAGSAP programme covers sixteen states of the federation.

“These are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Cross River, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara. The inclusion of Cross River last year expanded wheat production into the southern region for the first time and strengthened our national capacity to diversify production across ecological zones,” he said.

Kyari noted that the project is designed to include women and young people, enabling them to access training and agricultural opportunities.

“NAGSAP is deliberately designed to leave no one behind. The programme ensures that farmers across communities—including women and young people, who play vital roles in our agricultural workforce—have equitable access to inputs, training, and opportunities.

“The success of any agricultural season depends on the quality of inputs that reach our farmers. Without certified seeds, accurate fertiliser blends, and timely access to crop protection products, no level of effort in the field can deliver the yields we require as a nation. This is why NAGSAP places strong emphasis on input quality, traceability, and transparent delivery systems, ensuring that every farmer receives the right inputs at the right time to achieve higher productivity and better returns,” he said.

Also speaking, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, applauded the Federal Government for its continuous support towards irrigation development.

“Mr President’s commitment to food security and national productivity provides the foundation upon which programmes like this are built,” he stated.

According to him, Borno State, with its vast arable and irrigable land—especially within the Lake Chad Basin—remains one of Nigeria’s most promising agricultural frontiers.