RHP Tour: As Kalu Espouses Tinubu’s Strategic Focus On South-East Transformation

By Udora Orizu

There’s an Igbo saying, “Eto dike na nke omere, omekwe ozo”, translating to “When a mighty one is praised for what they have done, they will do more”.

It denotes the power of appreciation to motivate people to perform greater deeds, suggesting that gratitude is a catalyst for continued excellence and generosity.

In a time when political leadership is often met with skepticism and criticism, it is both noble and necessary to pause and show gratitude to leaders whose actions have brought tangible improvements to the lives of the people.

During the inauguration of Renewed Hope Partners, RHP at Ukwa West local government of Abia State, last week, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, CFR enumerated how President Bola Tinubu-led administration is transforming the South-East region.

In what can be described as “Promise to Progress”, federal interventions in the region have brought renewed activity to abandoned projects and stimulated regional economic growth.

President Tinubu’s first two years in office have brought a fresh and determined focus on the South‑East region — from the establishment of South East Development Commission, to targeted social, education, infrastructure investments, towards improving the region’s economic prospects.

Recall that the Deputy Speaker in April launched the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP), a laudable initiative aimed at propagating the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration and align the South East region with the centre.

Addressing the mammoth crowd which gathered in Ukwa West to celebrate the achievements of the President in the region, Kalu highlighted the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the recommencement of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail corridor, and the construction of gas pipelines across the region as worthy feats.

He stated that the story of the South-East is changing for good, under President Tinubu, as the region is beginning to feel the touch of inclusion, investment, and renewed hope.

From infrastructure to appointments, Kalu said the present government was deliberately ensuring that the South-East takes its rightful place in the national journey of growth.

Kalu praised Tinubu’s efforts, stating that the President has demonstrated a clear vision for the country’s growth and development.

He urged the people of the South East to seize the opportunities presented by the Renewed Hope Agenda and work together to build a brighter future for the region and the country.

FG’s Achievements Strategic To South East Outlined

Regional Growth Drive & Infrastructure – South East Development Commission (SEDC) was fully established (July 2024) with a governing board and management team.- SEDC to drive a $1 billion regional asset base under the “Triple-R”agenda.- President Tinubu approved the ₦150 billion South-East Investment Company (SEIC) under the SEDC to fast-track industrialisation across the region.- Eastern Rail Line (Port Harcourt–Maiduguri corridor): connecting Aba,Onitsha, Enugu and Nsukka, expected to unlock over ₦50 billion annual trade through Lekki–Aba–Onitsha–Maiduguri Road Corridor under federal focus for logistics and commerce.- Federal housing under Renewed Hope Cities & Estates. Abia’s site is located in Bende, part of the 100,000 homes nationwide.

Energy & Industrial Growth- The development of the Anambra Gas Basin, under active federal supervision, has the potential to make Anambra and Abia energy hubs. AHL and ANOH Gas Processing Plants expansion in Imo State with 23.3km ANOH–OB3 pipeline, adding 500 million scf/day (≈ 25% increase in national gas supply). NCDMB NOGaPS Industrial Parks are operational in Abia and Imo, enabling local manufacturing of oil & gas equipment. Roll-out of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative across Onitsha–Aba–Enugu transport routes.

Agriculture & Food Security- Federal allocation of land in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu for the 10 million hectare cultivation target under the national food-security plan. Fertiliser and equipment partnerships (U.S., Belarus, Brazil) to support cassava, rice, and palm oil value chains in the zone.

Education & Human Capital – ₦45.6 billion student-loan disbursement already reaching South East students; additional ₦50 billion to be released from recovered funds. IDiCE & SUPA programmes are training thousands of South East youth in ICT, trades, and creative industries. Renewed Hope Skills Centres are being proposed for Abia and Anambra to serve artisans and apprentices.

Environment & Ecology Reactivation of Ecological Fund Office Projects in the South East:- Gully erosion remediation (Abia, Imo, Anambra).- Mangrove and wetland restoration (Imo River). Stormwater infrastructure (Onitsha & Aba).- Reforestation (Udi Hills, Enugu).

Here, Kalu declared thus: Let me take a moment to break down some of these national opportunities that are open to all Nigerians and that we, as South-Easterners, must deliberately take advantage of Education and Youth Empowerment. NELFUND – Nigeria Education Loan Fund. Over 90,000 students will benefit from this interest-free loan scheme for university and polytechnic students. Our children deserve access to this support.

Consumer Credit Scheme

This new programme enables ordinary Nigerians, such as traders, artisans, transporters, and civil servants, to buy essential goods, vehicles, or equipment and pay gradually. Agriculture and Agribusiness Opportunities – Our land is rich, and the Federal Government has opened new windows we must seize. NALDA – National Agricultural Land Development Authority – is expanding access to land for large-scale farming. The SEDC alone needs about 50,000 hectares for agricultural development, meaning jobs, contracts, and partnerships. Local governments should identify available land and link up with NALDA and SEDC to attract these investments.

NIRSAL – Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending – offers loans and grants for farmers and agribusinesses. How many of our people are applying? It is time to move from talk to participation.

Nigeria-Africa Trade and Investment Corporation – This initiative helps Nigerian businesses access regional export markets. With our creativity in manufacturing and food processing, the South-East can become an export powerhouse. Quality Control Centre, Imo State (AfDB-Supported). The African Development Bank has funded a Quality Control and Certification Centre in Imo State. It ensures that our products meet global standards. Now, our Aba producers and Nnewi manufacturers can export confidently to the world.

A Call to Unity and Vision

The South-East is known for enterprise. We have the mind, the skill, and the courage. Now, we must add strategic participation. Government is not far; it is here, waiting for us to engage. President Tinubu has shown good faith through inclusion, infrastructure, and reforms. Let us respond with trust, partnership and unity of purpose.

Let us remember: Hope without participation is a dream deferred. Hope with action becomes development fulfilled. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the South-East shall be stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.

*Orizu is a media aide to the Deputy Speaker