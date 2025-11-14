  • Friday, 14th November, 2025

Mrs Oborevwori, Commissioner to Lead Train the Trainers Summit in Asaba

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Wife of the Governor of Delta State and Founder of the You Matter Charity Foundation,  Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, alongside Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, Dr. Ashibogwu Nze Kingsley, are set to play leading roles at the flag-off of the Train the Trainers Summit in Asaba. The summit is  a national initiative aimed at equipping parents, teachers, and community leaders with modern strategies to raise confident, values-driven children.

Themed “Empowering Our Generation NEXT Leaders: Raising Children to Thrive and Lead,” the summit is  being hosted by the Duke’s Infant & Child Foundation.

A statement by its convener, Mrs. Augusta Anyanwu-Egbom, noted  that the summit presents a unique opportunity to engage educators, caregivers, and community leaders in shaping Nigeria’s future leaders with a strong foundation of moral values, resilience, and leadership skills. The Train the Trainers Summit is scheduled to flag off in Asaba  tomorrow and continue in Warri on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

It will  feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Africa’s leading parent coach Wendy Ologe, Uche Monu, CEO of Silver Crest Educational Services, CSP Omosetemi Agbede-Zuokumor, Co-Initiator of Security Education Advocates (SEA), and other thought leaders in child development and empowerment.

According to the organisers, the summit aims to foster collaboration among educators, parents, and community leaders, equipping them to instill resilience, leadership, and values in children, thereby shaping a Generation NEXT capable of transforming Nigeria and the world.

