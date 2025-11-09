FUOYE Alumni Hails Appointment of Oginwole As Vice-Chancellor

Funmi Ogundare

The Alumni Association of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has hailed the appointment of Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole as the institution’s fifth substantive vice-chancellor, describing it as a defining moment set to inject renewed academic vigour, strengthened administration and deeper global engagement into the university.

The association, led by its National President, Temitope Arogundade, in a statement issued over the weekend, said that the selection of Prof. Ogunwole, a distinguished scholar in soil ecosystem, underscores his scholarly pedigree, transformational leadership and purposeful vision for higher education in Nigeria.

The statement added that FUOYE students, staff, alumni, development partners and stakeholders have welcomed the news with optimism and collective hope for the institution’s future.

“The Alumni Association of this great University joyfully celebrates the selection of Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole as vice-chancellor. His academic achievements, administrative maturity, and commitment to value-driven leadership resonate deeply with our vision of a university that stands tall nationally and globally,” the statement read in part.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the VC’s role amidst FUOYE’s rising student population, expanding research footprint, and growing national relevance, the alumni body said Ogunwole is well-positioned to lead initiatives in institutional strengthening, alumni engagement, and partnership development.

The association pledged to collaborate closely with the new administration in areas including professional mentorship for students, international academic linkages, research support, graduate employability initiatives, infrastructural development and corporate relations.

“We remain a strong and growing force with presence across sectors both locally and internationally. We stand ready to work hand-in-hand with the VC to broaden opportunities, elevate FUOYE’s impact, and strengthen pathways that connect our students to the world,” the statement added.

The alumni association called on all stakeholders, staff, students, alumni, government partners and community leaders to unite behind Ogunwole to foster an era of shared progress and academic excellence.