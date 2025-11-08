Daramola Family Denounces ATCO’s Claims

Ayodeji Ake

The Daramola Family of Bolorunpelu Onigbedu Village, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, has denied claims by ATCO Homes, a Lagos-based real estate company, which accused their family of fraudulent activities in land transactions, describing it as misleading and defamatory.

Addressing journalists in a press conference, the 75-year-old Head of the Family, Pa Ismail Daramola, said the real estate firm was falsely accusing the family of fraudulent activities in land transactions.

“We categorically state that these claims are false, misleading, and intended to malign the reputation of our family while concealing the fraudulent and unlawful dealings of ATCO Homes.

“The truth of the matter is that ATCO Homes acquired just about five acres of land from the entire Daramola Family, and it was not a direct sale to ATCO. Their alleged surveyor, one Mr. Femi, presented himself as ATCO’s agent. I, Pa Ismail Olayiwola Daramola, never met with him directly, and no payment was ever made into my account. However, I am aware that the then head of the Daramola family sold two acres of land (approximately 12 plots) to ATCO Homes through a customary transfer.

“At no point in time did the family deny the legitimate sale of land to ATCO Homes. No one, as we speak, is challenging ATCO over the land it rightfully purchased. ATCO Homes has taken possession and even fenced the land. However, the company’s subsequent attempt to enlarge its claim beyond the portion purchased is an act of trespass and fraud,” he said.

The elderly man lamented the intimidation and harassment from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which he said accused him of being involved in the transaction.

“It is also on record that the family invited ATCO Homes’ lawyer for a meeting to resolve the matter amicably. However, ATCO Homes ignored the invitation and instead resorted to false petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to harass, intimidate, arrest, and unlawfully detain an elderly member of the Daramola Family — 75-year-old Pa Ismail Olayiwola Daramola, the new head of the family — has no involvement whatsoever in the said transaction,” he said.

The family demanded that the Lagos Zonal Commander of the EFCC known for fairness and integrity, reviews the case objectively and ensure that justice is not compromised.