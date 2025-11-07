Mowaa Clarifies Operations, Denies Ownership of Benin Artefacts

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has refuted reports suggesting it was being officially commissioned this month, explaining that the formal opening is planned for next year to allow the completion of ongoing construction and broader stakeholder engagement. The management said the activities slated for November are preview events and the launch of Nigeria Imaginary: Homecoming, an expanded version of the exhibition first shown at the 2024 Venice Biennale, featuring 11 leading Nigerian artists.

MOWAA emphasized that it has never claimed ownership of any Benin Bronzes or artefacts, stressing that all items in its custody are held with the consent of their rightful owners or authorities. The institution said its work focuses on modern and contemporary West African art and aims to complement other cultural establishments such as the Benin Royal Museum and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Benin Museum, through research, heritage preservation, and education.

The Museum reiterated its deep respect for the people of Benin and His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II (CFR), The Oba of Benin, affirming that it remains committed to collaboration and cultural integrity. It further disclosed that its first completed facility—the MOWAA Institute—will serve as a hub for training, research, and cultural exchange, offering opportunities for artisans and creative professionals in Edo State.

MOWAA clarified that it operates as an independent charitable trust without shareholders or profit distribution, with all funds reinvested in cultural and educational initiatives. The management also stated that former Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has no financial or other interest in the institution. The Museum expressed optimism that its activities will boost Edo’s economy by attracting tourism and generating employment, noting that The New York Times recently listed Benin City among its top global destinations to visit.