The Harmful Renovation of Distressed Buildings

By Kunle Awobodu

At 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 28th October 2025, No. 43/45 Coates Street, Oyingbo, Ebute-Metta, Lagos was a hive of tense activity. Excavators stood poised to resume the search for survivors or more bodies. Every new building collapse is a dirge in the advocacy expedition of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG). Each incident reopens old wounds, deepening a tragedy we have warned against for years.

While I observed the mangled ruins of the three-storey structure that failed at midnight on Monday, 27th October, 2025, I felt a hand on my shoulder. I turned and recognised a familiar face, Mr. Rotimi George, one of the few highly skilled soil test drillers in Nigeria’s geotechnical sector. Looking lugubrious, he recounted, with trembling voice, how he and his daughter narrowly escaped death when their home gave way. He had lived in that building since 2003, shortly after it was built. His shock was not simply physical; it was the grief of a man who had unknowingly lived on borrowed time.

That encounter triggered a cascade of memories. Only a year earlier, the collapse of a three-storey building at 32, Amusu Street, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos at about 8 am on Monday, 14th October (2024 ) had nearly claimed the life of another driller, Godwin Usoro. The anxiety expressed by his employer, a Geologist, Frank Ikuewan, former General Secretary of BCPG Ikeja Cell, only eased when he learned that Godwin had narrowly escaped the death in the incident.

The building, it was learnt, had been marked distressed, but occupants, in search of alternative accommodation, stayed put. A lot of lives were saved as the building collapsed at the time when most of the tenants had left for work.

The General Secretary of the BCPG Yaba Cell, Bldr. Funmi Olaitan, a builder, was monitoring the rescue operations at the site of the four-storey building that collapsed under construction at No 335, Borno Way, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos at about 7pm on Friday, 12th September 2025.

To her astonishment, she discovered that the ironbender, who was rescued alive from the debris 65 hours after the collapse, was her neighbour at the Iwaya area of Yaba. She remembered seeing the young man named Anuoluwa as he stepped out for his daily bread on the day the building sadly collapsed on him.

In an another related experience, at about 2 pm on Thursday, 27th May, 2025, a three – storey building under construction collapsed along Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ota Ona, Ikorodu, killing two siblings, Abdulmalik and Ameera, and their 74- year – old uncle, Mr Idowu Bolaji Osinowo. On humanitarian grounds, members of the BCPG Ikorodu Cell decided to find out the parents of the dead children. The father, Saheed Akeredolu, and his wife, Dupe Akeredolu, must be undergoing excruciating trauma. How would they overcome the depression? They would need support at this critical period.

Hence, on Sunday, 29th June 2025, a delegation of the BCPG Ikorodu Cell paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family. During the visit, the picture of Mr. Bolaji Osinowo was displayed. A former Coordinator of BCPG Ikorodu Cell, Arc. Bayo Amusan, who is a lecturer in the Department of Architecture, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, almost collapsed.

He and Mr. Osinowo were former employees of the National Directorate of Employment at the GRA, Ikeja, from 1992 to 1995.

Mr. Osinowo, an accountant, returned from Britain recently to inspect the family building project and unfortunately met his tragic end on the site.

In another instance, Isiah Alabi was assigned by his company to go and inspect the sewage treatment system for a 20- storey ( wrongly termed 21-storey) building under construction along Gerrard Road, Ikoyi. Lagos. It was while he was carrying out the inspection at about 2. 45 pm on Monday, 1st November 2021 that the high-rise building under construction collapsed. His mentor, Dr. Gbolahan Oyelakin, an architect, who is the Coordinator, BCPG Ikeja Cell, could not recover fully from the loss of such an enterprising young man in the calamitous building collapse.

One should not wait for personal experience before one realises the enormity of the danger building collapse has hung, like an albatross, around the Nigerian built environment. If this menace is not seriously addressed, a visitor to a building, even a passer-by, can become a victim.

The tolerance of a system that accommodated all comers affairs in building production processes has led to the existence of feeble buildings.

Ebute-Metta area of the Lagos Mainland Local Government has long been designated the haven of substandard building construction by all sorts of developers.

In a campaign led by the erstwhile Coordinator of BCPG Lagos Mainland Cell, Mrs. Nike Lanre – Ladenegan, a quantity surveyor, and her successor, Engr. Felix Chi-kwu, an engineer, a lot of attention was drawn to the peculiar situation in Ebute-Metta.

The government responded by assigning the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory to conduct the Non Destructive Tests on many of the suspected weak buildings.

The distressed ones were identified, conspicuously marked red, and slated for demolition by the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

On 21st July 2021, one of the sick buildings earmarked for demolition collapsed totally while it was being renovated. This residential building was located at 21, Coates Street, Oyingbo, Ebute-Metta.

Unfortunately, this history has just been repeated at No 43/ 45, Coates Street, Ebute-Metta, as another 3-storey building that was specified for demolition by the government following its poor health status/ infirmity collapsed despite taking a dose of renovation. Two of the occupants died. Some were injured while many lost personal belongings in the rubble.

In November 2015, members of BCPG Agboi-Ketu Cell in Lagos State, under the leadership of Mr. Dele Mafimidiwo, a Quantity Surveyor, carried out an investigation supported with building condition survey on a distressed 3- storey building that was undergoing renovation in their locality. The outcome of the investigation enabled the BCPG to alert the public over this hazardous practice.

The collapse of a 5-storey building at No.28, Baale Alayabiagba Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos at about 11 am on Thursday, 30th October 2025, causing the death of one person led to the discovery in the neighbourhood of the renovation of a three- storey building that had been marked for demolition.

This distressed building that was being renovated at No. 18, Alayabiagba Street, is currently being demolished by LASBCA.

The report of the BCPG Apapa Cell reminded us of the 3-storey building that collapsed under renovation at No.27, Buraimoh Street, Off Idewu Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, on 20th May 2023. The incident happened just before the date scheduled for tenants to move in. The Vice President of BCPG, Engr. Imeh Udoh led an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the 5-storey building at Baale Alayabiagba Street, whether it collapsed during manual demolition or during renovation, could be resolved by thorough investigation.

The common denominator, which is renovation of confirmed distressed buildings, is a practice that the BCPG has long been cautioning against. Cosmetic treatment to buildings that are structurally deficient is counter-productive.

A change in people’s negative attitude towards compliance will make the robust extant building regulations less undermined by implementation challenges.

This retrogressive cycle is driven by two forces. The first is economic desperation. A developer tied to a build-operate-transfer agreement with the landowner fears financial loss and seeks to extend the lifespan of a condemned building at all cost. The second is tenant resistance, fueled by the scarcity of affordable housing in high-demand urban centres. These pressures often combine with weak enforcement and the lure of revenue penalties to produce discreet compromises, with deadly consequences.

The way forward is clear. The government should provide temporary relocation shelters for tenants of condemned buildings. Demolition of structurally distressed buildings must not be delayed. And, most importantly, buildings must be constructed correctly from the outset because preventing failure is far easier and far cheaper than managing collapse.

A change in people’s negative attitude towards compliance will make the robust extant building regulations less undermined by implementation challenges.

Compliance must cease to be negotiable. Building regulations, no matter how well written, are meaningless unless the society respects them. We cannot plaster over structural decay. We cannot paint away danger. We cannot continue to bury citizens under preventable tragedies. Until we confront this reality, the ground beneath us will continue to betray us. Lives will continue to be lost – not to fate, but to negligence disguised as renovation.

Builder Kunle Awobodu,

●Pioneer National President, Building Collapse Prevention Guild ( BCPG)

● Past National President,

Nigerian Institute of Building ( NIOB)