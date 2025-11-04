Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation of Udeh for Appointment As Minister

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to confirm Dr. Kingsley Udeh for appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Udeh is the current Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State.

Tinubu in the letter said: “I am pleased to forward to the Senate the nomination of Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for confirmation as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, the Senate president and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

After reading the letter, Akpabio referred the request to the committee of the whole for immediate consideration. (NAN)