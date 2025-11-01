Onanuga: Tinubu’s Pardon Review Shows He Listens, Corrects Mistakes

Boluwatife Enome

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s review of the controversial prerogative of mercy list, saying the decision was not a sign of weakness but of strength, compassion, and accountability.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE News’ ‘Prime Time,’ Onanuga described Tinubu as a leader who listens to the people and is never afraid to admit and correct mistakes.

“What Nigerians ought to have seen by now is that this President is not one who is afraid to reverse himself. If he feels he has made an error, he will admit it. He is human. He listens to the public,” Onanuga said.

He wakes up every morning to read all the newspapers, watch television, and understand what people are saying. So this is not weakness — it is strength. It shows that he can reappraise his actions and make adjustments when necessary.”

Onanuga explained that the public outrage that followed the initial release of the pardon list was largely focused on specific cases, particularly that of Mariam Sanda, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband.

“Most of the criticisms were coming from the case of Mariam Sanda,” he said. “Even the revised list still contained some drug offenders who were granted clemency, not pardon. In her case too, it was clemency.”

He described the President as a compassionate leader, citing Sanda’s case as one that evoked empathy because of her young children.

“Her case was complicated by the fact that she has two children. The father is gone, and the mother is in jail. Who takes care of them?” Onanuga said. “It was a crime of passion, not premeditated. Anything can happen between a husband and wife in the heat of an argument.”

Onanuga stressed that the President’s action did not amount to condoning crime but reflected a humane outlook.

“The President is a compassionate person. His decisions often show where he is coming from — his personal philosophy and humanity,” he said.

Responding to criticisms that the government acted only after public pressure, Onanuga dismissed claims of inconsistency, saying Tinubu’s review was part of a deliberate process to strengthen the justice system.

“There is no flip-flop here. The President looked at the issues again, identified where the process failed, and corrected it,” he said. “The Secretariat of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee has now been moved to the Ministry of Justice to ensure proper oversight.”

Onanuga also clarified that the President acted based on recommendations from senior Nigerians who served on the committee.

“These are respected people. They must have considered several factors before making their recommendations. Many of those granted clemency are young people — some were teenagers convicted for illegal mining,” he explained.

He said the case of former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan, convicted of bribery, was misinterpreted by critics.

“Lawan had served his sentence. The President’s pardon allows him to live a new life. The State has a duty to rehabilitate reformed citizens who have shown remorse,” Onanuga said.

On whether Tinubu’s action undermined judicial authority, Onanuga insisted the President acted within his constitutional powers.

“The same Constitution empowers him to exercise the prerogative of mercy after the judiciary has completed its task. The executive keeps prisoners — that’s why the President can grant clemency,” he explained.

He added that anyone opposed to this provision should seek constitutional reform.

“If people feel that Section 175 should be reviewed or repealed, they should take it to the National Assembly. Until the law is amended, the President retains that power,” Onanuga said.

On lessons learnt, he maintained that the episode demonstrated Tinubu’s openness to public opinion.

“This President listens. He’s always guided by what people say and is never too proud to make corrections. That’s strength, not weakness,” he said.

Onanuga also addressed reports of an alleged coup attempt, warning sections of the media against “irresponsible sensationalism.”

“The military has already issued a statement saying investigations are ongoing. Journalists should wait for official information. Rumours about coups scare investors and harm the economy,” he cautioned.

“As journalists, we must ask ourselves — of what benefit is this story to Nigeria? Not everything is fit to print. The media has a social responsibility to protect the nation’s stability.”

Onanuga emphasised that the Tinubu administration remains focused on stability, accountability, and public trust.

“The President is human, compassionate, and willing to correct mistakes. That’s what true leadership is about,” he concluded.