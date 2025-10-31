Police Arrest Benue Man Who Allegedly Faked Own Kidnap

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) has arrested a middle-aged man from Benue State, Andrew Paul Audu, for allegedly staging his own kidnapping in a calculated attempt to score political points and create unnecessary tension.

The suspect vanished on March 8, 2025, at about 6:00am, claiming he had been abducted by political opponents.

He circulated messages alleging that rivals had kidnapped him to silence his voice ahead of local political activities.

The false report triggered panic among family members, supporters and security agencies, prompting a search operation that wasted valuable resources.

However, on Friday evening, October 31, 2025, police operatives acting on intelligence arrested him at Abacha Road in Abuja.

He was found relaxing with friends, enjoying grilled fish and beer—far from any danger.

The arrest followed weeks of investigation ordered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) after the initial report was flagged as suspicious.

Under the online alias ‘Mallam Sheik Audu,’ the suspect maintains a Facebook page where he poses as a Muslim cleric.

He claims to be a Muslim but regularly posts content that contradicts Islamic principles, including insults against public figures, ethnic groups and religious leaders.

He is known for using the platform to attack anyone who disagrees with his political views, often spreading hate speech and fake news to gain attention.

Police sources said his motive was to embarrass political opponents by framing them for the fake kidnap and to rally sympathy for his cause.

He is also believed to have planned to demand ransom from supporters under false pretences.

The suspect remains in FCID custody in Abuja and will face charges of kidnapping and abduction of a person which are not bailable offences.

Investigation continues to determine if others were involved.