TotalEnergies Kicks off AFCON 2025 Trophy Tour in Lagos with Fanfare

Duro Ikhazuagbe

TotalEnergies, in partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), yesterday kicked of the five-nation Trophy Tour in Lagos with the original AFCON 2025 iconic prize to be presented to the winner of the tournament in Morocco next January on display for Nigerian fans to behold.

According to the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Dr. Samba Seye, “We are delighted to host the first stage of the Trophy Tour here in Lagos, Nigeria and kick off the 2025 tournament. Being the partner of African football is a great source of pride. Football is a universal, federating sport that is synonymous with joy, enthusiasm and, of course, energy.”

Seye who is a Senegalese by nationality, confirmed that he’s rooting for the Super Eagles to go all the way to bringing the trophy back to Nigeria as champions of the 2025 edition.

Earlier at the kickoff of the Trophy Tour at the Corporate Headquarters of TotalEnergies Nigeria Plc in Lagos, the General Manager, (Retail & Cards), Alh. Abdulahi Umar, stressed that it was not just the beginning of a tour. “It is the ignition of a continent-wide celebration of football, unity, heartbeat pulses with the rhythm of the beautiful game.”

He restated that Nigeria holds a special place in African football history.

“From legendary players to unforgettable moments on the pitch, this country has consistently shaped the narrative of the sport across the continent. That’s why we chose to begin this journey here, where football is not just a sport, but a way of life.

“This year, the Trophy Tour will travel across five countries-Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, and Morocco, bringing the spirit of the Africa Cup of Nations to millions of fans. We are proud to begin this journey in a country that has shaped the very history of African football,” he observed.

Alh. Umar concluded that before all the qualified 24 teams for the 2025 edition kick off with the first match in Morocco, “today, we have made it possible for

Nigerian fans to get the rare opportunities to witness it up close, to feel the energy, and to dream big seeing the trophy right here in Lagos.”

Before heading to Marcellina’s Place in Ikeja GRA for public viewing, TotalEnergies Nigeria Plc staff did a roadshow, dancing to sweet melodies from their office headquarters on Ajose Adeogun Street to the 1004 Flats, with the trophy conspicuously displayed in a transparent truck.

Since 2016, Total Energies partnered the Confederation of African Football

This partnership, was recently extended to 2028.

“This is more than a sponsorship. It is a shared vision for unity, youth empowerment, and the celebration of African excellence through sport. At Total Energies, our commitment to Africa and to football runs deep,” concludes Mrs Olufunmilayo Gombe, Manager, SFS & Marketing.

The 35th Africa Cup of Nations will hold in Morocco between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026. Côte d’Ivoire’s Elephants are the defending champions with Nigeria’s Super Eagles as runners up.