Abdullah: Upgrading of S.L Akintola International Airport Ibadan, Dream Come True

Aviation analyst, Bagudu Abdullah, has commended Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, for upgrading the S. L. Akintola International Airport in Ibadan into a world-class facility that marks a monumental milestone for the state.

Abdullah in a report titled, ‘The Upgrading of S.L Akintola International Airport Ibadan, a Dream Come True,’ stated that the upgrade has fulfilled a long-held dream for residents and travellers alike.

According to him, the forefront of the visionary project is Makinde, whose forward-thinking leadership has turned ambition into reality.

“Before embarking on the ambitious international upgrade, Governor Makinde demonstrated his commitment by supporting the efficient running of the local terminal airport operations.

“Governor Makinde’s vision extends far beyond the transformative advantages for Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole. The upgraded airport will boost connectivity, attracting direct international flights that open doors to global trade, tourism and investment opportunities.

“Local businesses, from agriculture exporters to hospitality providers, stand to gain immensely as easier access draws visitors and fosters economic growth,” he said.

Abdullah further stated that: “Enhanced cargo handling will streamline the movement of goods, reducing costs and stimulating job creation in aviation, logistics and related sectors. Moreover, the project aligns with broader state goals of modernization and good roads network positioning Ibadan as a key hub in Nigeria’s aviation landscape and alleviating pressure on Lagos airports, ultimately elevating the quality of life for Oyo indigenes through improved infrastructure and prosperity. The Federal Government through FAAN needs to be appreciated for all their efforts at every stage of the project.”

According to him, no account of S.L Akintola International Airport revival would be complete without honouring Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, whose pivotal role in its earlier resurrection of the local terminal cannot be overstated.

He stated that prior to his election as Senator in 2015, the S.L. Akintola Airport was in a state of severe decay plagued by obsolete equipment, leaking roofs and overall neglect that even led to it being flagged as substandard for local operations.

“Upon entering the Senate, Senator Adesoji Akanbi channelled his influence and expertise to champion its remodelling. Leveraging his deep knowledge of aviation as Chairman of Dynasty Airline, he spearheaded efforts to reconstruct the local terminal to top standard.

“Senator Adesoji Akanbi’s connections proved instrumental in this turnaround, particularly his rapport with then Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Through persistent advocacy and strategic partnerships, Akanbi facilitated the necessary interventions that halted the airport’s decline and set the stage for future expansions.

“His hands-on approach, informed by years in the industry, ensured the remodelling was comprehensive and forward-looking. Kudos needs to be given to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for his support in making sure the project was completed and inaugurated by 19th of May, 2019.

“Today, as the airport ascends to international prominence under Governor Makinde’s stewardship, Senator Akanbi’s foundational contributions remain a testament to selfless service, inspiring continued progress for Oyo State’s aviation sector,” Abdullah added.